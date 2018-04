DJ Black Sheep: Best of the Beach 2018 Best DJ

Diego “DJ Black Sheep” Rodriguez holds down residencies at Sharkeez, Tower 12 and American Junkie, and is in talks to add a summer gig in the LA area or Vegas. “I try to incorporate every genre during my sets to keep it fun and unexpected,” he said. His 12 years of experience, he said, has given him “the ability to adapt to any audience they put in front of me.”

Runner-up: KC Campbell Vox DJ