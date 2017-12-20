DAM-Cancer Foundation (David Andrew Maddan)

Since July of 2009, the David Andrew Maddan (DAM) Foundation has provided more than 300 financial grants to young adult patients ages 18-35 with cancer. The group is considered to be the most financially vulnerable of all cancer age groups. At the Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, the DAM Foundation is currently funding a clinical trial on the treatment of sarcomas amongst young adults. David Andrew Maddan, for whom the foundation is named after, was born in in 1979, graduated from U.C. Santa Barbara in 2003 and was on the Gauchos swim team for four years before meeting the love of his life, Tessa Colich. Sadly Maddan lost his battle with osteosarcoma in 2008 due to complications from chemotherapy.

Proceeds from the event at this elegant and historic Peninsula home go to benefit both the DAM Foundation and ETC Theatre Company.

Photos by Stephanie Cartozian

