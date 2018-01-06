Cycling diversion program rolls out

by David Mendez

Jim Hannon was excited when he heard the news in Sept. 2015 that Governor Jerry Brown had approved a law allowing bicyclists to reduce fines for tickets by attending classes on safe riding.

As the president of the Beach Cities Cycling Club, Hannon has made safe ridership and education among his top priorities. BCCC teaches cycling safety courses at Redondo Beach schools and holds regular safety and instruction classes for members. Extending those classes to the public, as part of a diversion program, seemed a logical extension.

His pitch to 16 South Bay city police departments, however, fell on deaf ears, with the exception of Redondo’s.

Redondo Beach Police Chief Keith Kauffman, then a recent hire, quickly set up a meeting with Hannon.

The Redondo Beach Police Department and the South Bay Bicycle Coalition diversion program started Jan. 1. According to Hannon, the program is being called a pilot, with the hopes of spreading it across Los Angeles County.

“The reality is, issuing a ticket does not educate cyclists on what the rules of the road are.”

Traditionally, cyclists receiving citations can either pay fines or contest citations in court. However, the diversion program allows cyclists to pay a $50 fine and attend a three-hour bicycle safety class, administered by the SBBC, which removes the citation from the cyclist’s record.

Unsafe riding is unfortunately common, Hannon said. He often thinks back to a time riding along Hermosa Avenue when he saw a man 30 years his junior running each stop sign along the road. When Hannon caught up to him, he chided the rider, noting that those violations can be a $400 fine.

“No it’s not!” the man protested. “I’m on a bicycle!”

Bad biking habits have led to fraught relationships on the road, Kauffman said.

“There are all kinds of issues; drivers don’t love cyclists, cyclists don’t love drivers,” Kauffman said. “At least this way, if you get cited, you have the option for diversion, and that’s going to make everything safer for everyone.”

The $50 fee, according to an RBPD press release, helps fund the SBBC’s school fund, which provides bicycle helmets and training materials during bicycle training days at area schools.

“I’ve never seen us, as a community and as advocates, this effective,” Hannon said. “We want safe cycling, not a bunch of cowboys on bikes – cyclists making educated and safe decision. This is a huge step in the right direction.”