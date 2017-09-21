Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, cycling, running and more

Water Polo: Going into her senior year at Stanford, Mira Costa alum Jordan Raney capped off a successful four-month run winning her fifth gold medal with Team USA by capturing the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Raney also won her second NCAA title with Stanford in May.

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball is hosting Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Cost is $65 per clinic with discounts on five or more. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

Running: The 40th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K takes place Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Approximately 4,000 runners will take to the city streets on the moderate to slightly difficult course that finishes just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Entry fees are $35 (adults) and $30 (youth under 15). Add $5 after Sept. 25. Online registration at mb10k.com closes Oct. 1 at midnight. Walk-in registration is available at Village Runner, 1840 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. through Oct. 6. No race day registration. The completely volunteer-run event profits local schools, fitness-related recreation projects and college scholarships. For more information visit mb10k.com or cal 310-374-2397.

Basketball: Celebrating its 37th season, the Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball League is holding sign-ups and tryouts for its winter season. Open to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 8th grade, tryouts will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 at the Hermosa Beach Community Center Gym, 710 Pier Ave. with make-up days the following weekend. Fees are $180 for first player in family, $165 for second and $150 for third (add $10 per player after Oct. 5). Online registration available at hbyb.net. For more information, including tryouts times, visit website or call 310-372-BALL.

Cycling: Register to ride or, even better, create a fundraising team to help reach the $10,000 goal of Claire’s Place Foundation for cystic fibrosis. This Saturday is the 3rd annual, family friendly excuse to play at the beach. Don’t have a bike or don’t feel like lugging yours? Sponsor Hermosa Cyclery has everything you need and all rental fees will be donated back to the event. Call to reserve your bike: (310) 374-7816. Ride begins at 6 p.m. at Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza. Register at: ClairesPlaceFoundation.org.