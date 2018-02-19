Costa sends four boys to Masters, three girls to State Meet

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa wrestling coach was more than pleased with his squad as it will send four boys to this weekend’s Masters Meet and three girls to the State Meet.

The Masters Meet will take place on Friday and Saturday at Temecula Valley High while the girls will compete at the Visalia Convention Center. Both meets will be held Friday and Saturday.

“We are having a phenomenal year, having so many kids go so far,” Mira Costa coach Jimmy Chaney said. “With our CIF Runner up in the Duals and five boys medaling in CIF and three girls going to State, this is probably our overall best year. I feel every year we are reaching new horizons and that is exciting.”

Mira Costa will be sending juniors Jacob Gordon (132 lbs.), who finished third, and Tyler Gordon (138, 4th) along with seniors Will Curtis (145, 4th) and Hanul Kim (170, 4th) to the Masters Meet.

Seniors Jamie Krigsman (182, 6th) and Joseph Smith (195, 7th) also medaled but will not advance.

Peninsula had three wrestlers qualify with Steven Erickson (120, 4th), Diego Sheng (160, 4th) and Zach Denney (heavyweight, 5th).

Redondo’s Vincent Reyes finished fourth at 113 pounds.

Medvidovic shines

Senior Sasha Medvidovic (150 lbs.) was Mira Costa’s first girls CIF champion and will lead three Mustangs into the State Meet.

Medvidovic placed 3rd as a sophomore and came back from an injury last season to finish 2-2 at the State Meet.

Joining Medvidovic will be juniors Allysa Nocum (121) and Viviana Ramirez (189), who finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the CIF finals.

“We did amazingly well at the Girl’s Southern Section CIF meet.” Chaney said. “This is the whole Southern Section with all the divisions together. We are still relatively a young team and we finished 8th out of approximately 180 schools in the Southern Section that have girls wrestling.”