Beach Cities Sports: Beach volleyball, fitness, rugby and more

Rugby: Mira Costa will hold a Ruggers Day Camp on Friday, Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Waller Stadium. Open to boys and girls ages 5-14, the non-contact camp is run by Mira Costa High School Varsity Rugby Coaches and Scholar Athletes. Elite Ruggers ages 11-13 will receive an introduction to high school experience presented by Head Coach Duke Dulgarian. For more information, contact CoachAli@costarugby.com.

Running: G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. T-shirts, goodie bags and raffle prizes guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. Entry fee is $25 ($20 for Kids Run). For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

The Los Angeles REI Run Club provides free motivational and a non-competitive experience Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at Live Oak Park in Manhattan Beach. Sessions run through Nov. 28. To sign up visit rei.com.

Beach Volleyball:

The annual California Beach Volleyball association (CBVA) Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place Friday, Nov. 17 at the Hermosa Theatre, 710 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach. The class of 2017 includes John Vallely, Rose Duncan, Gail Castro Malone and announcer Paul Sunderland. The legendary team of Sinjin Smith and Randy Stoklos will be honored and a memorial will be held for local icon and five-time Manhattan Beach Open winner Mike Bright, who passed away Sept. 22 at the age of 79. AVP stars Emily Day and Phil Dalhausser will present awards to the top ranked CBVA players from each rating class and the Cal Cup Youth State Champions. The museum doors open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 7 p.m. in the theater, followed by a social gathering in the adjacent Hall of Fame center around 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at cbva.com.

Basketball: The 8th annual Mini Mustangs Basketball Camp takes place Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mira Costa High School Main Gym. Open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 5th grade, the camp focuses on dribbling, shooting, passing and defense and is led by the Mira Costa girls basketball coaches and players. Limited to 100 participants, the cost of $65 includes a snack and Mini Mustang T-shirt. Internet registration closes Nov 3. For more information and to register, visit mbxfoundation.org.

Fitness: Prank Monkey will be holding a Pre-Turkey Burn Fitness Competition at Thrill Athletics, 200 N. Sepulveda Blvd., El Segundo, on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-2p.m. Coaches from Thrill will draft their teams after a short combine and then compete for prizes. Cost is $30 per person or sign up with a friend and get 2-for-1 deal before Nov. 1.