Costa, Redondo softball teams join PV as Bay League favorites

by Randy Angel

Softball teams in the Pioneer League appear to be the local teams to beat this season, with three Torrance schools holding top-10 spots in the CIF-Southern Section pools.

North and South are ranked sixth and ninth, respectively, in Division 2 while West holds the No. 2 spot in Division 3.

In the Bay League, Mira Costa, Redondo and Palos Verdes will vie for the title with Peninsula giving chase.

Mira Costa will compete in the La Mirada Tournament on Saturday and April 14 with a game against West (April 13) and a double header against North (April 17).

The Mustangs host Redondo in the first of two meetings on April 25 as the team attempts to win back-to-back Bay League titles.

Redondo hosts West tonight in a 7 p.m. contest, then travels to take on Inglewood in a league game tomorrow going into next week’s Spring Break.

“We have a jam packed two weeks coming back from Spring Break and we look forward to continuing to improve upon what we are building,” Mira Costa coach Brittany Gardner said. “We want to win Bay League again, so that is always in the back of our minds.”

The Mustangs are led senior second baseman and University of Washington commit Katie Gould along with team captain and senior infielder Serena Ponciano (New York University commit), who led Mira Costa to a 7-6 win over Peninsula 7-6 in their league opener.

Other seniors on the roster include outfielder Hannah Lewis and infielder/outfielder Grace Herron. Piper Neri is an outstanding sophomore outfielder while junior Sloan Cooksey and freshman southpaw Katie Katsuyama lead the pitching staff.

Last Friday, Mira Costa played a tough doubleheader against visiting Cypress but dropped both games 9-3 and 8-1.

“We had three bad innings against a team you can’t make any mistakes against,” Gardner explained. “When you are going against one of the top teams in the state, you can’t afford to have any bad innings. We will continue to work to get better each day with team goals in mind.”

Redondo has had a rough start to the season as head coach Jennifer Dessert seeks to find the right lineup.

“This season has been about growing as a team and finding the best combinations for a successful defense,” Dessert said. “Once our defense settles in it becomes a better environment for our bats. Peninsula and Mira Costa will be formidable opponents as usual and I predict it will be competitive run for league this year.”

Redondo’s offense is gaining momentum, having some key hits that Dessert hopes to string together to be successful in league.

Team leaders are seniors Kylie “KP” Fraser and Marina Griffin. Fraser is Redondo’s strength behind the plate and at third base. Griffin is the starting center fielder with plenty of range and speed.

Freshman Pitcher Carly Koltko has proven herself both on the mound and at the plate while sophomores Jessie Rodarte, Dara English and senior Mckenna Zayas are leading the infield in defense while producing key hits.