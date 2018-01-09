Mira Costa runs by Redondo in first meeting of rugby teams

by Randy Angel

Mira Costa and Redondo began a new rivalry Friday evening when the Sea Hawks hosted the Mustangs in the debut of its rugby program as a member of the LA Division of the Southern California Youth Rugby League.

As expected, Redondo was no match for the experienced Mira Costa squad, falling to the visitors 55-5.

“The match started out slow, a bit like two boxers trying to assess their opponent, as the two sides traded possessions around midfield numerous times,” Mira Costa coach Duke Dulgarian said. “I have known and coached with both Redondo coaches Paul Breen and Aleem Smith over the years. They are excellent coaches and have the best interests of their players as their priority.”

Mira Costa senior captain Number 8 Jonah Tavai began the scoring 10 minutes into the game when he picked the ball off a scrum and rambled 36 meters for the opening try.

The Mustangs scored again following the ensuing kickoff when backs captain and outside center, Kaden Lov­ersky streaked to paydirt after taking a pass from lock Max Stewartson.

Mira Costa continued the rout with scores by Tavai and new­ wing Jackson Fischer, who scored his first ever try earning him the right to “drink from the boot” in the rugby tradition.

A stellar effort by prop Reed Vabrey to secure a loose ball and driving to the Sea Hawk one-meter line led to hooker Jerum Cortez finishing the play for the score.

Redondo finally got on the board with a kickoff return, taking advantage of a Mira Costa miscue. It was the Sea Hawks’ first points in the history of the pro­gram.

Mira Costa rounded out its scoring with trys by Loversky, forward’s captain and flanker Rob Fiene and Tavai.

Despite the rout, Dulgarian is optimistic about Redondo’s rugby program.

“I don’t think it will be long before Redondo has a very competitive team,” Dulgarian said. “After a few years of playing the game, the word will get out that rugby is extremely fun to play and the numbers of student-athletes wanting to play will increase rapidly. They have so many wonderful athletes at that school that they will be one of the top teams in the area.

“Additionally once football coaches in the area find that rugby is a great compliment to football and not a threat then I believe they will start embracing the game as well.”

Redondo plays at View Park Prep Friday in the first of two meetings between the schools while Mira Costa, who lost 13 of 15 starters from last year’s team, will travel to face St. John Bosco

“We have a very tall mountain to climb against St. John Bosco,” Dulgarian said. “The Braves have five players who are future D1 football scholarship players, most of whom have played club rugby for years and whom I have had on my LA Rugby Club teams. The Braves are very big and strong and their backs are tremendous athletes. It’ll take a herculean effort to beat them. We will have to be very disciplined and play our game and avoid trying to get into a slugfest with these guys.”