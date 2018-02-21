Costa, Redondo loses; Bishop Montgomery advances in boys basketball

By Randy Angel

Ranked No. 1 in the elite Open Division, Bishop Montgomery’s boys basketball team ran over visiting St. John Bosco 60-43 in the first round of the playoffs.

David Singleton scored 17 points, Josh Vazquez added 14 and Fletcher Tynen chipped in with 10 points.

Bishop Montgomery (26-0) will travel to take on Sierra Canyon (22-3) at California Baptist University in the second round on Saturday. The Knights hung on to defeat the Trailblazers 65-62 earlier in the season.

Redondo (18-10) lost a heartbreaker in its Division 1 postseason debut, falling to Loyola (14-12) by a trifecta 59-56.

Loyola guard Mason Butler nailed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Cubs the victory. Quinn Collins recorded a game-high 21 points for Redondo.

Also in Division 1, Peninsula (14-13) lost to Roosevelt 68-52.

In Division 3AA, Leuzinger (19-8) defeated Ventura 73-45 and Long Beach Wilson 85-77 before losing at Twentynine Palms (22-8) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday/.

In Division 3A, Torrance (16-11) edged Glendora 65-53 in the first round but fell at No. 2 Culver City 76-57 on Friday.

In Division 4AA, El Segundo (15-11) saw its season come to an end with a 44-39 first-round loss at No. 2 Mark Keppel.

For complete results, visit cifss.org.