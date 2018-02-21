Advertisement
 Added on February 21, 2018  Randy Angel

Costa, Redondo loses; Bishop Montgomery advances in boys basketball

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Bishop Montgomery’s Josh Vazquez scored 14 points in the Knight’s first-round win over St. John Bosco. File photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Ranked No. 1 in the elite Open Division, Bishop Montgomery’s boys basketball team ran over visiting St. John Bosco 60-43 in the first round of the playoffs.

David Singleton scored 17 points, Josh Vazquez added 14 and Fletcher Tynen chipped in with 10 points.

Bishop Montgomery (26-0) will travel to take on Sierra Canyon (22-3) at California Baptist University in the second round on Saturday. The Knights hung on to defeat the Trailblazers 65-62 earlier in the season.

Redondo (18-10) lost a heartbreaker in its Division 1 postseason debut, falling to Loyola (14-12) by a trifecta 59-56.

Loyola guard Mason Butler nailed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Cubs the victory. Quinn Collins recorded a game-high 21 points for Redondo.

Also in Division 1, Peninsula (14-13) lost to Roosevelt 68-52.

In Division 3AA, Leuzinger (19-8) defeated Ventura 73-45 and Long Beach Wilson 85-77 before losing at Twentynine Palms (22-8) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday/.

In Division 3A, Torrance (16-11) edged Glendora 65-53 in the first round but fell at No. 2 Culver City 76-57 on Friday.

In Division 4AA, El Segundo (15-11) saw its season come to an end with a 44-39 first-round loss at No. 2 Mark Keppel.

For complete results, visit cifss.org.

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login