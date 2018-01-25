Why coastal interior design never goes out of style

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/21/Interiors_%28Coastal_Design%29_-_panoramio_%283%29.jpg

Now that we are well into the new year, many of us will be thinking about giving our homes a quick makeover for the coming of spring.

And whilst there are plenty of weird and wonderful interior design ideas, there’s something about the clear and cool coastal theme that’s endlessly popular.

So here’s a look at a few key ingredients of the coastal look that can transform even the dingiest of city apartments into a lovely villa by the seashore!

https://c1.staticflickr.com/6/5552/14837872600_ccf70674bd_b.jpg

When we think of coastal home decor, most of us will conjure up images of tranquil homes dotted along the coast of New England.

Some of these New England room designs show exactly what we mean by coastal decor. With clean white walls, plenty of rich navy blue, and a handful of cute marine motifs, it’s gives us a look that’s fun, smart and effortlessly chic.

The great thing about the coastal look is that it’s endlessly adaptable too. Whether you are adding some nautical themes to your bathroom with some seashells, or are updating your new bed frame from Bedstar with a lovely blue and white striped bedspread, the coastal look can be applied to all areas of the home with ease.

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/d/d7/Maine_Cottage_Stella_Sofa.jpg

Some of these coastal-themed living rooms that were featured in Elle Decor shows that the nautical look doesn’t have to compromise on the wow factor either.

Rather than using the slightly overdone anchor motifs, these living rooms present a classy and contemporary take on the coastal theme. Whether it’s using painted exposed beams, loose cotton in the soft furnishings, or even using a touch of rustic wicker, it all shows us that we can afford to be a little creative when getting the coastal look.

Despite this, it’s clear that coastal interior design is always going to rely on a few key ingredients. Keeping the colour palette restrained to clear blues and whites is a failsafe option, although it can be brightened up considerably with the occasional burst of bright red in the form of a wall hanging or cushion.

And above all, it’s about making full use of natural light to ensure that the room is kept from feeling too stuffy and crowded. So that whether you are accessorising your new furniture from the bed frame sale, or are revamping your bathroom, there are plenty of fun ways that we can get that sought-after coastal look.