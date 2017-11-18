Circus Vargas, in town with “Steam Cirque”

by Bondo WyszpolskiIt’s been awhile since Circus Vargas has passed through the area, but they’re currently installed next to the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro. These photos were taken on opening night. There are additional performances on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1, 4, and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, at 12:30, 3:30, and 7 p.m., plus Monday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Then everyone packs up and hits the road until… well, who knows when, so you might want to see them now before your kids are all grown up.

It’s not Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey (alas, they’ve thrown in the towel) and it’s not Cirque du Soleil, but this is a big top experience, with a homegrown feel. It’s got clowns and jugglers, trapeze artists, and motorcyclists who literally run circles around one another inside of a steel cage.

I wouldn’t try the motorcycle act at home, and the archery segment is also something beginners should leave well enough alone.

Ticket prices vary, and here’s how to get them (apart from just showing up): (877) GOT-FUN1, ext. 13 or CircusVargas.com. ER