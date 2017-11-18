Advertisement
 Added on November 18, 2017  Bondo Wyszpolski

Circus Vargas, in town with “Steam Cirque”

A contortionist and a saxophonist. And it makes for a good combination. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski

by Bondo Wyszpolski
It’s been awhile since Circus Vargas has passed through the area, but they’re currently installed next to the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro. These photos were taken on opening night. There are additional performances on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 1, 4, and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, at 12:30, 3:30, and 7 p.m., plus Monday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m. Then everyone packs up and hits the road until… well, who knows when, so you might want to see them now before your kids are all grown up.

Lots of swinging and gliding, most of it seemingly effortless. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski

It’s not Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey (alas, they’ve thrown in the towel) and it’s not Cirque du Soleil, but this is a big top experience, with a homegrown feel. It’s got clowns and jugglers, trapeze artists, and motorcyclists who literally run circles around one another inside of a steel cage.

I don’t have one-millionth of a second reflexes, although I did come close. The arrow has just punctured the apple. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski

I wouldn’t try the motorcycle act at home, and the archery segment is also something beginners should leave well enough alone.

These Circus Vargas performers are decked out in a variety of costumes. A feast for the eyes. Photo by Bondo Wyszpolski

Ticket prices vary, and here’s how to get them (apart from just showing up): (877) GOT-FUN1, ext. 13 or CircusVargas.com. ER



