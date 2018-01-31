Advertisement
 Added on January 31, 2018  Randy Angel

All-CIF Football squads named for fall season

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Mira Costa’s senior running back Jonah Tavai made the All-CIF Division 6 team, sharing the Defensive Player of the Year award as a defensive lineman. Photo by Ray Vidal

by Randy Angel

The All-CIF teams for the 2017 fall season were announced Monday. Mira Costa and El Segundo each landed two players to their Division squads.

In Division 6, Mira Costa’s 5-foot-11, 280-pound senior defensive lineman Jonah Tavai shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with Bishop Diego linebacker Ashton Borgenson.

Tavai was often double and triple teamed by opponents while anchoring a stingy Mustang defense.

Mira Costa’s 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior Evanson Franck-Love also made the Defensive Team for his play as a linebacker.

Lawndale junior Jordan Wilmore (5-9, 200) made the Division 5 squad as a running back.

In Division 7, El Segundo also had two players make the All-CIF squad with senior defensive back Danny McEntee (5-10, 160) and junior punter Matt Romero (6-2, 195).

North Torrance senior linebacker Jacob Jurado (6-0, 200) also made the Division 7 squad.

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Randy Angel

You must be logged in to post a comment Login