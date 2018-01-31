All-CIF Football squads named for fall season
by Randy Angel
The All-CIF teams for the 2017 fall season were announced Monday. Mira Costa and El Segundo each landed two players to their Division squads.
In Division 6, Mira Costa’s 5-foot-11, 280-pound senior defensive lineman Jonah Tavai shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with Bishop Diego linebacker Ashton Borgenson.
Tavai was often double and triple teamed by opponents while anchoring a stingy Mustang defense.
Mira Costa’s 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior Evanson Franck-Love also made the Defensive Team for his play as a linebacker.
Lawndale junior Jordan Wilmore (5-9, 200) made the Division 5 squad as a running back.
In Division 7, El Segundo also had two players make the All-CIF squad with senior defensive back Danny McEntee (5-10, 160) and junior punter Matt Romero (6-2, 195).
North Torrance senior linebacker Jacob Jurado (6-0, 200) also made the Division 7 squad.
