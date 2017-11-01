Mira Costa boys begin CIF water polo playoffs at home

by Randy Angel

Despite winning the Bay League title, Mira Costa boys water polo coach Jon Reichardt continues to focus on his team’s improvement each time they enter the pool.

Ranked No. 6 in CIF-Southern Section Division 2, Mira Costa (20-7) will host Channel League co-champion Ventura (16-4) in the first round of the playoffs Thursday at 5 p.m.

The victor will play the winner between No. 3 Agoura and Hoover in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

“The playoffs will be fun, but winning Bay League is just a step on our way into CIF,” Reichardt said. “We are taking it one game at time. There is no championship on our minds right now. Ventura will be tough as will all the CIF games in Division 1 and 2. Ventura is a good team so we need to be focused.”

Bay League runner-up Palos Verdes (20-9) is ranked No. 10 in Division 2 and opens the postseason on the road playing Citrus Belt champion and fifth-ranked Redlands East Valley (24-4) on Thursday.

Peninsula (20-9) and Redondo (19-11) are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in Division 4 and Sea Hawks would like nothing better than to have an opportunity to avenge their close 9-8 and 7-5 league losses to the Panthers by defeating then in the finals,

Peninsula defeated Long Beach Poly 13-6 in the first round Tuesday and will travel to Sunny Hills in the second round on Thursday.

Despite being seeded second, Redondo began its playoff run on the road against San Dimas where the Sea Hawks brought home a 13-4 victory. Redondo will host Cerritos (11-18) Thursday at 5 p.m..

“I believe our team has the most talent in the division,” Redondo head coach Chris Murin said. “If the team decides to play as a unit and not as individuals it has the best chance to win the title. We are not disappointed about playing on the road I would rather start on the road and be at home for second-round game. The boys have yet to play their best and we hope that starts in the playoffs.”

In Division 3, Ocean League co-champion El Segundo beat Edison 14-12 and will play at Ayala (25-4) on Thursday.

In Division 5, Chadwick (14-7) defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 and will travel to face top-seeded San Marino (23-7) on Thursday.

Second round matches for Division 3-6 are Thursday. The semifinals for all divisions are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, with the finals for all divisions taking place Saturday, Nov. 11 at William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine.

Brackets and results are available at cifss.org.

Girls Golf

After winning its seventh consecutive Bay League title, Mira Costa’s girls golf team finished eighth at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Division Regionals Team Championships held Monday at Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks.

Four Mustangs players — Shani Waite, Klara Nagy, Delilah Gunn and Erica Skinner.competed in the Northern Division Individuals in Ojai where White shot a 74 and Nagy shot a 76 on the Par 72 course to qualify for the finals at River Ridge in Oxnard on Thursday.

Girls Tennis

The Bay League was represented by three teams when the CIF-SS Division 1 girls tennis championships begin Wednesday. Second-seeded Peninsula (18-1) earned a first-round by and will host the ML King-Troy winner in the second round Friday.

Fifth-ranked Palos Verdes (9-4-2) and Mira Costa (12-5) open the postseason on the road. If the teams win, Palos Verdes will face the Murrieta Valley-Aliso Niguel winner on Friday and Mira Costa would take on the winner of the University-Sage contest.