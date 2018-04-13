Charlie’s: Best of the Beach 2018 Italian under 30

There are restaurateurs around LA who would take umbrage if you referred to their place as an Italian joint. None of them are the owners of Charlie’s in Redondo, which glories in the monicker. They call the place a New York Italian joint, and it fits perfectly. People here are as likely to have a beer with their pizza, pasta al forno, or chicken parm as they are to sip a glass of Chianti, and the food goes just fine with either. The food is made in the robust Italian-American style and served in generous portions. It’s enough to make a Californian food snob concede that maybe the teeming throngs on Manhattan Island have some good ideas after all.

Charlie’s

601 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(310) 374-8581

charliesitalian.com

Runner-up: Fritto Misto

316 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 318-6098

frittomistoitaliancafe.com