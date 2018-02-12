Chaos Theory – How We Can Use It for A Richer Life

In the quest to give meaning to everything that is happening in the world, or to simply make sense of an event, many people resort to a number of explanations and theories. This is where Science and Mathematics come into the picture, and both disciplines provide people with a clear understanding of the natural world, and the actions of people. This is actually the domain of traditional science, as it provides laws and theories that deal with expected and predictable phenomena in the world, from electricity, gravity to chemical reactions. In all these natural and physical phenomenon, there’s uniformity and linearity involved, with obvious patterns that can help individuals in the understanding of the processes.

But what about the non-linear and non-uniform things that are too complex and impossible to control and predict, like the stock market, the weather or even casino games like Roulette? Well, there are theories and explanations put forward as well that are being sought after by many to understand things and enhance life. For example, there’s the Chaos Theory, the science of the unpredictable and non-linear. According to its supporters, this is the science of surprises, and can be used to make sense of things that are beyond one’s control like the natural phenomena of weather and turbulence. These events are often described through the use of fractal mathematics, which help address the complexity of nature.

Making sense of the complex natural world, through Chaos Theory

It is said that these natural objects and occurrences feature fractal properties, and it can be seen in the rivers, clouds and landscapes, and many of these show off a chaotic system and arrangement. Now, if only we can recognize the fractal nature of these events and the chaos that come with it, then it can provide us with power, wisdom and insight to enhance the quality of life.

There are a number of examples and cases that supporters recommended in order to fully take advantage of this theory. One good example is the chaotic nature of weather and the atmosphere and how this can help the balloon pilot and enthusiast. By understanding the complexity and unpredictability of the atmosphere, then the balloon pilot can easily steer and move the balloon to a specific location, and take advantage of the weather.

For human resource officers and corporate managers, this theory can also prove helpful when understanding the nature and direction of the organization. If the Chaos Theory is applied to organizational management, then the HR manager can take a step back from the actual monitoring of small and day-to-day activities, and see how the company will operate and work as a singular body and entity. It is said that an organization is a non-linear system, which means that some minor events will lead to bigger and critical events. In order to use the theory to help the organization, the HR manager should be able to understand the actual shape of the organization, when seen from afar. Instead of focusing on small actions and behavior that cause organizations to fail, the management can take a look at general corporate patterns, which can help to the discover of organizational patterns, leading to specific behaviors in the company.

How Chaos Theory work in games

This theory not only works in making sense of the natural phenomena and organizational behavior, but can also work for casino games like roulette. This can serve as great news for individuals who love to play these games, but are disheartened by the randomness and unpredictability of the game. According to the proponents of the Chaos Theory, this same randomness can be understood. At first, the roulette table is a mess of numbers and the random spinning of the white ball. But if one has a good grasp of Physics and the starting conditions of the roll of the ball, then it’s easier to make sense of the fame. According to one research, if you know certain conditions like speed of rotation and spin of ball, then the randomness of the game will begin to diminish. Experts say that under normal circumstances, the expected return of a random bet is 2.7 percent. But if one applies certain calculations and using a clicker device, the researchers were able to get a return of 18 percent. The researchers even managed to improve the return by using a number of tools, including overhead cameras to monitor the action.

Of course, this is extremely difficult if one plays in a public casino. But what is important is that there is a way to beat the casino games like roulette, and one way to make that happen is through the use of the Chaos Theory. It should be noted that this model does not consider other small details that may impact the outcome of the game, like the friction on the surface and how the dealer plays with the ball. Now the same theory of one event affecting another (like a butterfly effect) can be seen in another popular casino game, Blackjack. Keep in mind that Blackjack is a dynamic game, and cards played will affect the other hands that will be played next. A card that has been played may add or subtract from the initial advantage of the house. This is another illustration of how the theory can help- that small changes can lead to critical results.

Understand the complexity around you to improve the quality of life

At the end of the day, the complexities and non-linear systems that one observes in the environment should not be cause for discouragement. Even if the events and phenomena are complex, there are ways to understand it, and one way is through the use of Chaos Theory. If you simply understand and use this theory, then it’s easier to make sense of the ecosystems, the social system and even the complex games. One will know that all of these are interconnected and by this, anyone can avoid actions or behavior that may end up affecting one’s quality of life for the long term.