Chaos Theory – How We Can Use It for A Richer Life

Redondo Council to oppose Senate housing dev. bills
by David Mendez The Redondo Beach City Council unanimously decided to stand against two…
Parras students take strides to create policy, make change
by David Mendez Janet Barker’s eighth grade English classes at Parras Middle School are…
The Manhattan Beach real estate market had a surprisingly strong year in 2017. Realtors differ on why, but everyone is looking east.
Manhattan Beach Super Bowl Sunday Feeble Football Bowl ends safely, amicably
Despite mid game rule changes, end zone line disputes and fake flag plays, the annual Super Bowl Sunday Feeble Bowl 50 and Older Flag Football Championship ended amicably, with all players able to leave the Mira Costa High School field after the game under their own power …
Beach Cities Sports
Surfing: The South Bay Boardriders ET Surf Contest is Saturday at 26th Street in…
Mira Costa rugby team to play St. John Bosco for first place
by Randy Angel Securing a fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs and a Los…
Gallas, Sabina win South Bay Boardriders/ET Surf contest in Manhattan Beach
After overhead storm surf at the December and January South Bay Boardriders contest, waist high waves and glassy, light offshore conditions at the SBBC ET Surf contest were a pleasant respite, especially for the nearly 50 groms (12 and under) who competed. …
Swell Stories 2: Misleading Swell brings big but wonky surf to the South Bay.
Welcome back to Swell Stories powered by Manhattan Beach Toyota and the Easy Reader…
Big outside waves feed shorebreak at South Bay Boardriders/RiderShack Surf Contest in Manhattan Beach
The South Bay Boardrider/RiderShack surf contest on Sunday in El Porto enjoyed near perfect conditions with doublehead outside sets that fed into inside reforms that ran the length of the contest zones. …
Evolution of a Manhattan Beach Dining Destination [Restaurant Review]
Dinner at the Strand House in downtown Manhattan Beach is typically expensive, but the experience is anything but typical …
Brad and Steve visit a South Bay Icon, Pancho’s in Manhattan Beach
You’ve had one (or maybe two) of their margaritas right?? Pancho’s owner E. Abbott…
Bretons Gone, Ribs Back, Pizza, PETA, and Primo: Dining News for 08 February 2018
Popular Until The Day They Closed… The big surprise of the last week was…
Chaos Theory – How We Can Use It for A Richer Life
In the quest to give meaning to everything that is happening in the…
Presley, Cash, Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis
The Day the Music Thrived One afternoon, four legends of rock ‘n’ roll crossed…
South Bay arts calendar for Feb. 8 to 14
Thursday, February 8 Quirky but lovable “Hairspray the Musical” (based on the John Waters…
Letters to the Editor 2-8-18
Letters to the Editor 2-1-18
Letters to the Editor 1-25-18
