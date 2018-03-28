Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, basketball, running, volleyball and more

Volleyball: National High School Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is holding a new series of boys and girls volleyball clinics for players in 3rd thru 8th grade. Clinics are held at Redondo Union High School on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:15 p.m. For more information, please visit tommychaffinsvballclinics.com.

Baseball: Beach City Baseball Academy will be hosting team Kitasuna from Japan and the Little Mountain Little League from Canada for its 7th annual International 12 and Under baseball tournament which will take place in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach Friday and Saturday March 30-31. Kitasuna has reached the Little League World Series six times winning four championships. Little Mountain is the first Chartered Little League outside of the United States (1951) reaching the World Series in three times. For more information, contact Richard Murad (212) 333-3939 or rmurad@beachcitybaseballacademy.com.

Beach City Baseball & Softball Academy will offer four weeks of camps during July and August. Open to boys and girls ages 5-12, the baseball and softball camps will focus on drills that will improve fundamentals of: hitting, outfield, infield, base running, sliding, and more. The West Torrance Camp (5417 Halison St., Torrance) runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. July 9 – 13 and July 30 – Aug. 3. The El Segundo Camp (430 E. Grand Ave., El Segundo) will be held July 16 – 20 and Aug. 13 – 17. To register, visit tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations.

Running: Registration is available for the Sixth Annual 5K Fun Run for the Oceans, held by the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center. This year’s Fun Run will be Saturday, May 5 starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Registration is available at roundhouseaquarium.org/funrun. Entry fee is $35, $40 on race day.

Basketball: Dave Miller, Emmy Award winning NBA analyst, will be hosting his 21st annual MVPCamp.com summer basketball camps at Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. Session I will be held July 9-13 (coed), Session II July 16-20 (girls only) and Session III July 30-Aug. 3 (coed). Camps will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Brochures available by calling 424-200-0697 or print an application form on our website mvpcamp.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and America’s Bracket. Fee is $99 per team (plus $99 per player, minimum $792 per team). Action begins with a regional qualifier in Irvine April 7-8. For more information visit americanflag.football.