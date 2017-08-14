Beach Cities Sports: Fitness, volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: The California Beach Volleyball Association (CBVA) is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Email nominees, including a short bio for each one, to info@cbva.com by Sunday, Aug. 20..

The CBVA holds numerous tournaments on Saturday, Aug. 26. The popular Mike Cook Mixed takes places at Marine Street and includes a father/daughter tournament. In Hermosa Beach, the Campsurf Men’s AAA and A along with Campvolley Women’s A competition will be held. At the Manhattan Beach Pier, the Cal Cup Junior Invitational tournament takes place. For more information, visit cbva.com.

Volleyball: Redondo Union High School girls volleyball coach Tommy Chaffins is holding August volleyball clinics for 3rd thru 8th grade boys and girls at Redondo Union High School in the evenings. For more information go to tommychaffinsvballclinics.com or email tomchaffins@yahoo.com.

Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

Fitness: Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe are underway through September 1 to help students 18 years old and over lose weight, tone bodies, build endurance, and network with others in coed workouts at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Morning sessions are held Mon.-Wed.-Fri. from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. Fee is $220 ($242 for non-resident). Evening sessions are held Monday and Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. and cost $130 ($143 for non-resident. Visit mbbootcamp.com.