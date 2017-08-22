Beach Cities Sports: Paddleboarding, rowing, volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: The CBVA holds numerous tournaments on Saturday, Aug. 26. The popular Mike Cook Mixed takes places at Marine Street and includes a father/daughter tournament. In Hermosa Beach, the Campsurf Men’s AAA and A along with Campvolley Women’s A competition will be held. At the Manhattan Beach Pier, the Cal Cup Junior Invitational tournament takes place. For more information visit cbva.com.

Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race: The 35th annual Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race starts Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6 a.m. at Two Harbors on Catalina Island and finishes at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Top paddlers are expected to finish the 32-mile race in just over five hours. Over 100 paddlers are expected to compete. For more information visit CatalinaClassicPaddleboardRace.org.

Fundraising: The third annual “Row for a Reason” will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16 at Body One Fitness, 201 Herondo St. in Redondo Beach. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday raising funds for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Each $50 donation ensures a half hour time slot. To register visit rowforareason.org. For more information email info@rowforareason.org or call 310-379-5425.

Fitness: Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe are underway through September 1 to help students 18 years old and over lose weight, tone bodies, build endurance, and network with others in coed workouts at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Morning sessions are held Mon.-Wed.-Fri. from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. Fee is $220 ($242 for non-resident). Evening sessions are held Monday and Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. and cost $130 ($143 for non-resident. Visit mbbootcamp.com.