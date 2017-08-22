Advertisement
Beach Cities Sports: Paddleboarding, rowing, volleyball and more

Celebrating its 36th year as the longest, most demanding race on the paddleboard circuit, the Catalina Classic is a grueling, thirty-two mile paddleboard marathon which takes off from Catalina Island and finishes at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Founded in 1955, the event draws qualified watermen and waterwomen (there must be at least five) from all over the world to compete. The race gets under way at 6 a.m. and finishes at approximately 3 p.m. with the first finishers expected to paddle into Manhattan Beach Pier about 11 a.m.

Beach Volleyball: The CBVA holds numerous tournaments on Saturday, Aug. 26. The popular Mike Cook Mixed takes places at Marine Street and includes a father/daughter tournament. In Hermosa Beach, the Campsurf Men’s AAA and A along with Campvolley Women’s A competition will be held. At the Manhattan Beach Pier, the Cal Cup Junior Invitational tournament takes place. For more information visit cbva.com.

Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race: The 35th annual Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race starts Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6 a.m. at Two Harbors on Catalina Island and finishes at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Top paddlers are expected to finish the 32-mile race in just over five hours. Over 100 paddlers are expected to compete. For more information visit CatalinaClassicPaddleboardRace.org.

Fundraising: The third annual “Row for a Reason” will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15-16 at Body One Fitness, 201 Herondo St. in Redondo Beach. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday raising funds for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach. Each $50 donation ensures a half hour time slot. To register visit rowforareason.org. For more information email info@rowforareason.org or call 310-379-5425.

Fitness: Beach Boot Camps with GI Joe are underway through September 1 to help students 18 years old and over lose weight, tone bodies, build endurance, and network with others in coed workouts at the Manhattan Beach Pier. Morning sessions are held Mon.-Wed.-Fri. from 6-7 a.m. and 9-10 a.m. Fee is $220 ($242 for non-resident). Evening sessions are held Monday and Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. and cost $130 ($143 for non-resident. Visit mbbootcamp.com.

by Randy Angel

