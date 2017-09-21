Category breaker

by Richard Foss

Categories are useful. If you’re with someone and they suggest going to a coffeehouse, you know what they’re craving. This sets up problems for non-native speakers who have to be told that a coffeehouse is different from a coffee shop. One is a place for gourmet coffee with only a cursory food menu, the other is a cheap restaurant that usually doesn’t serve very good coffee.

While a category can be shorthand for the desired experience, you can’t always be sure that it’s accurate. Four Brothers Burger Grill in Redondo does serve burgers that have been grilled, while the dog bakery in the same city does not serve baked dogs. For a less flippant comparison, there are some casual places that describe themselves as restaurants and some cafes that are high-style, so sometimes the name on the sign doesn’t match the experience inside.

When it comes to genre benders locally, the king is probably the Roman Aroma Café. You haven’t seen it? That’s no surprise because it’s hidden in a commercial park on North Catalina in Redondo, next to King Shabu Shabu and a car wash. It’s quite a surprise when you go inside because the décor is 1960’s Italian style that is pretty but somewhat impractical. There are rows of small and tall café tables with backed barstools in chrome and leather. It’s quite eye-catching.

The menu is puzzling at first glance, even more so once you get a good look at it. They have the array of coffee drinks and espressos that any self-respecting coffeehouse would have, and a large selection of baked goods even though they’re not a bakery. There are also hot and cold sandwiches, three pasta entrees, a small selection of Italian wine and beer, and a fair selection of gelatos. It’s an eccentric selection with lots of snacks and desserts and very little that looks like a conventional main course.

The service format here involves ordering at the counter, and you will probably find yourself spending some time waiting and ordering because there is only one register and the person who is staffing it is also busy making coffees and doing other tasks. The system isn’t very efficient, but that is authentically Italian.

Once you place your order you have the choice of dining inside at those very tall chairs or outside on patio furniture. On four visits, the outdoor seats filled up first, for good reason – while the indoor seating looks lovely they’re not very comfortable, and the cocktail tables are almost too small for a party of two with coffees and dinner plates. As the weather gets less accommodating for outdoor dining the management might want to rethink the furniture, because there is enough room for larger tables.

As for what you’re likely to put on those tables, if you’re starting your day with coffee you should know that the drinks here are made in the real Italian style, strong, dark, and bracing. The pastries are good but not great; the butter croissants are more dense and soft than you’ll get at the best bakeries in town but are superior to standard store-bought versions. The almond croissant was much better, with some almond flour in the dough as well as a layer of toasted nuts on top, and when heated it recovered some of the crispness of the classic.

A specialty here is the “bomba,” a layered jelly-filled doughnut, and I have tried two. The lemon-filled one was very good, but the icing on the berry-filled version was intensely sugary. The chocolate cannoli was a nice mix of bitter and sweet inside a puff pastry horn rather than the usual crisp cookie. We were told that the pastries are made for Roman Aroma by an Italian bakery, and they generally do a good job.

Most people seem to get sandwiches here, and you should know when you order that what you see is what you get – there are no salads or garnishes on the plate. In the case of the sandwiches called tramezzini, that can mean a bare looking plate. Tramezzini means “three-sided” and in practice that translates to half a sandwich cut diagonally. In the case of the prosciutto tramezzini with tomato and arugula that’s enough for a modest lunch because the ingredients are filling, but the spinach and mozzarella is really a snack or appetizer.

On the other hand, anything served on the ciabatta rolls will be a meal. The Italian breakfast sandwich with thinly sliced salami, spinach, and a fried egg is a simple thing that shows off good quality ingredients, and it hit the spot. The salmon sandwich on a butter croissant and a turkey sandwich on whole wheat both followed the same formula. There isn’t a single novel or inventive combination on the sandwich menu; it’s all stuff that anybody could make if they had all the good quality ingredients at hand, it’s just that most people don’t.

On one visit when I wanted something substantial I ordered the vegetable lasagna, which was made with very thin noodles and a modest amount of tomato sauce. This is the Northern Italian style that is a lighter, more delicately item than the garlicky and sauce-drenched Sicilian version, so adjust your expectations accordingly. I happen to enjoy both northern and southern variants and would definitely come back for this one.

On that visit, I shared a spinach, goat cheese, prosciutto, and pomegranate seed salad with balsamic dressing, which was also a winner. If you order some of the smaller sandwiches it might be a good idea to get this as a shared item, as it’s a very good salad.

The bill here is a bit higher than average: breakfast for three ran $54, lunch $77, and the leftovers were modest. You’re paying a little extra for the quality of the ingredients, and I think most people will find it to be worth it. It’s a very European, very stylish place that is in its own category, a little bit of Italy in Redondo.

Roman Aroma Italian Gran Caffe is at 901 North Catalina #100 in Redondo. Open Mon. — Thurs. 7 a.m – 9:30 p.m., Fri. 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat. 7 a.m. – 10:30 p.m., Su 8 a.m – 9:30 p.m. Some vegetarian items, wine, and beer served parking in rear. Partial menu at romanaromacafe.com. (310) 318-1746.