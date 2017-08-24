Catalina paddlers raise funds for ALS in honor of Hermosa teacher

by Tom Horton

Anastasia “Peacha” Horton, my mother, was a long time Hermosa Beach resident and for 25 years a beloved third-grade teacher at Valley View Elementary School (now Hermosa Valley). She remained active in retirement, especially as a grandmother, until 2004 when she experienced slurred speech that progressed to difficulty swallowing, followed by falls, and then the loss of her ability to walk, write, talk and ultimately breathe. After a year of inconclusive clinical tests, a neurology subspecialist diagnosed her with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease)

“You do not have long to live,” the neurologist said. “There is no treatment I can offer you. It’s important you get your family matters in order and contact The ALS Association to see what support they can offer you,” he said.

Mom passed away one year later.

In 2007, while still mourning mom’s death, I decided to raise funds for The ALS Association Golden West Chapter by participating in the Catalina Classic 32 Mile Open Ocean Paddleboard Race. The race begins at the Catalina Isthmus and ends at the Manhattan Beach pier. In 2015, my son, Cole joined me in the race. Next year my daughter Shayna plans to do the shorter (22 mile) Rock 2 Rock paddleboard race.

This Sunday, Cole and I will again compete in the Catalina Classic. Since 2007, my paddleboard sponsors have helped raise over $125,000 for ALS research. This summer Cole and I will have paddled 86 miles for ALS (Rock 2 Rock, Molokai2Oahu and the Catalina Classic). Our fundraising goal for the summer is $50,000.

We invite mom’s former students, friends and ALS research supporters to contribute any amount at PaddlingToDefeatALS.org.

Proceeds go to The ALS Association Golden West Chapter to fund research and support services for people living with ALS.

Life expectancy for ALS patients is two to five years. It is a rare disease, with 5,000 patients diagnosed each year in the U.S. The documentary “Gleason” (available on Amazon Prime) provides a vivid picture of patients’ experiences, as well as the toll on families and caregivers. Fortunately, the documentary has its humorous moments while revealing reveals the heroic character of former New Orleans Saints football star Steve Gleason. He was diagnosed with ALS six weeks before his wife learned she was pregnant.

Numerous ALS clinical trials are on hold due to lack of funding. Earlier this year, the FDA approved Radicova for the treatment of ALS, with hopes it will slow the disease. In addition to finding a treatment for ALS, researchers are working to find its cause. A mysterious and heartbreaking fact about ALS is that military veterans have twice the risk of being diagnosed with ALS as members of the general population.