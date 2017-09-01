Advertisement
 Added on September 1, 2017  Kevin Cody

Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race 2017 by Fin Film

Film maker Chris Aguilar of Fin Film Company captures the action and spirit of the 2017 Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race. Drone footage by Klein Creative Media and Chris Barrios.

Presented by Bark Paddleboards and Easy Reader Newspaper

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach.

