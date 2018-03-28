Casino Games in New Zealand

If you live in New Zealand or are planning to move there, we have good news for you, gambling is officially legal. Over and above their land based brick and mortar casinos, New Zealand also has a strong online casino presence, with a number of popular and well-known online casinos licensed to service this beautiful nation.

So, What’s Popular Down Under?

Online gambling is quite popular in New Zealand, specifically within the sports betting niche. There is one particular sport that this nation certainly gets behind, that’s right if you didn’t already guess, Rugby is all the hype in New Zealand. In fact, no other country has won more Rugby world cup finals than the All Blacks, the country’s prestigious and world-renowned Rugby team. As such, betting on anything rugby related is all the sensation and why not if your team stands a great chance of winning. Rugby isn’t the only popular sport in New Zealand. Cricket and football are also quite big there too, which means sportsbooks have plenty to appeal to the New Zealand market. If you enjoy playing sports and gambling, then you will have an endless number of sportsbooks to consult.

Game Types

There are a number of casino games that are extremely popular and sought-after in New Zealand. These include slot machines, table games such as blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and craps. Other popular games types include poker, video poker, keno and bingo.

Slot Machines

As mentioned above, one of the popular casino games is the ever-popular slot machine. Truth be told these entertaining, highly addictive casino games are a phenomenon pretty much everywhere and this trend has reached New Zealand too. You can gain access to your favourite online slots from all the developers you can imagine. These include games from giants such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n Go and NextGen. As a New Zealand resident, you can play every type of slot you can imagine, including progressive slots, 5-reel slots, and 3-reel classic slots. Apart from this, you may also enjoy an array of bonus rounds which include free spins, multipliers, massive jackpots, stacked symbols, wilds and scatters which will all help you win massive rewards.

Table Games

As a kiwi, you will most likely find yourself enjoying the endless variations of table games on offer. You can go as far as saying table games are part of the online casino culture and cannot be ignored no matter the location. Play at any New Zealand friendly casino and get paid out in the $NZ! This means you won’t have to convert any of your wins, which means no conversation rates and no fees.

Themes

One thing that you can look forward to as player based in New Zealand is the amazing themes that draw from the local culture. You can typically find games with themes that embrace and celebrate Maori way of living, all with authentic designs to make playing a real pleasure.

Bonus Offers

It is important that you look out for casino bonuses in the $NZ currency as there are quite a few. It is also important that you check out the casino’s terms and conditions as certain casinos impose differing wagering and playthrough requirements. Also, be sure to be on the lookout for specific VIP programs at the casino you have chosen as you could end up being rewarded a little extra due to your loyalty.

The Legality of It All

The fact that online gambling and gambling in general is completely legal in New Zealand doesn’t excuse you from not being knowledgeable about the specifics. Make sure you are aware of legal implications such as the taxation of your casino wins, age limits imposed on gamblers, sites that were once accepted in the kiwi market but have now been blacklisted and other fees and rates you may have to legally be obligated to pay. Be safe and do all your research and homework, this way you are never caught unaware or have your funds frozen because you forgot to follow the laws.