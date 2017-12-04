Advertisement
Cannery Row resurfaces at Zask’s Los Angeles gallery

Artist Wilfred Sarr looking younger than his decade old self-portrait. Photo by Kevin Cody

The Cannery Row Art Gallery in the cavernous warehouse of a former Redondo Beach wood mill, passed into South Bay folklore in 2010, after two decades of now legendary exhibits. On Saturday, Dec. 2, Cannery Row artist and owner Richard Stevens, with help from Peggy Zask, owner of SoLa (South Bay Contemporary), reassembled the artists and their work for an exhibit at  Zask’s more contemporary gallery.  An artist presentation by Cannery Row artists will be held Saturday, Dec. 1. SoLA is located at 3718 W. Slauson, Los Angeles. Open Saturdays 1 to 5 p.m. and by appointment. SouthBayContemporary.org.

