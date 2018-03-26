- Home
Coastal Commission hearing delay approved
by David Mendez Redondo Beach residents will have to wait a few months longer…
M.B. firefighter criticism reveals broader concern of overtaxed system
by Ryan McDonald In August 2016, Chief Robert Espinosa of the Manhattan Beach…
Mayor seeks costs on County Fire service study
by David Mendez The City of Redondo Beach is exploring the possibility of contracting…
Redondo’s girls lacrosse team continues LA County dominance
by Randy Angel Facing its ultimate goal of matching the success of Orange County…
Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, football, running, volleyball and more
Track & Field: Former Mira Costa standout (Class of 2014) and University of Pennsylvania…
Paredes wins second St. Patrick’s 5K in three years
By Randy Angel Los Angeles resident Juan Paredes returned to Redondo Beach Saturday looking…
SB Boardriders claim West Coast title at Huntington Beach contest
by Dickie O’Reilly and Kevin Cody A South Bay Boardriders Club goal when it…
SB Boardriders take to the air in ET surf contest in Manhattan Beach
Small waves and a steady offshore wind offered ideal conditions for taking to the air during the South Bay Boardriders ET Surf contest at 26th Street in Manhattan Beach on February 10. Photos by Scott Harris…
Take a Step Inside ET Surf With Manager Daniel DelCastillo (video)
In this episode Civic Couch takes you to Hermosa Beach to visit ET Surf.…
Banzai Beach open, Casa Vicenzo closed, stand-up sushi in Manhattan, and more restaurant news
It’s Alive! Hermosa is Alive!... There are days when the local restaurant scene moves…
Discover the Greenbelt Restaurant in Hermosa Beach
The Greenbelt isn’t just that path you run on between Hermosa and Manhattan, it’s…
Discover Basq Kitchen in Redondo Beach
Have you tried authentic Basq Food? Steve Napolitano and Brad Jacobson visit Basq Country…
Can You Earn on Skins?
Yes, you can. However, it may seem not easy especially if you are not…
Decades after playing the title roll, Hermosa’s Elizabeth Blake-Thomas directs ‘Daisy Pulls it Off,’ at the 2nd Story Theater
by Ryan McDonald Elizabeth Blake-Thomas is a veteran actor and director from Hermosa Beach…
South Bay arts calendar for March 22 to 28
Thursday, March 22 Pretend it’s the real deal The rock musical “Green Day’s American…
Letters to the Editor 3-22-18
Letters to the Editor 3-15-18
Letters to the Editor 3-8-18
