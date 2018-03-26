Can You Earn on Skins?

Yes, you can. However, it may seem not easy especially if you are not ready to invest as most of the activity when it comes to skins is related with the microtransactions – a deals that worth couple of dollars but still need to be processed and examined accurately.

The best way for you to monetize the skins you have is to sell those on the Skins market where you can get a fair price for the skin you possess.

How Much Can You Earn on Skins?

Actually, not much if you do not deal with it seriously. It has to be mentioned that there are no much skins that worth more than $1000 and it is hard to get them and deal with them either. However, if you deal with less expensive skins there are many ways for you to earn.

So, generally the market makes tens of millions of dollars today, so there are thousands of deals conducted daily. The best way for you to find good deals is to participate in bargains out there on the Steam forums.

Yes, it is a tremendous task to lurk for the good offers in Steam forum threads, however, it is the best way to get to success when it comes to skins. As there you can find the best deals and increase capitalization of your skins dramatically if you make good deals.

So the amount of funds you can earn completely depends on the time you are ready to spend on the forums to look for good propositions and the negotiation skills you show out there.

Is It Legal to Sell Skins?

Yes, it is completely legal. Skins are supposed to be your property and it is not treated as the cryptocurrency. So you can easily perform any operations with skins on the constant basis.

Actually, you can sell and buy skins everywhere where Steam service is supported. If you live on a territory with restricted Steam usage – do not mind that. You just should use DNS and VPN servers and get assigned with IP of a country that has no Steam restrictions. Afterwards, you can do everything with your skins.

How to Start Earning on Skins if You Have no Money?

It has to be said that you are going to make a very long way from zero to the fortune in such an occasion. However, it is still possible as you can get some skins for free. You can get those:

after the match ends,

on giveaways,

watching streams with donations.

If you use any of the options to get skins for free you will get the package of skins you can use for trade and bargain and it is only up to you how much time you are going to need to get the rarest items after a bargain.