Calendar of Health Events 9-14-17

Thursday, September 14

Needed NED

Join Long Beach Memorial for a screening of NED (No Evidence of Disease), a documentary detailing the journey of six surgeons who use music to fight and raise awareness of gynecologic cancer. The screening will feature two gynecologic cancer survivors sharing their stories, and a Q&A held by Teresa Longoria, M.D., gynecologic oncologist, Long Beach Memorial. Light snacks and refreshments provided courtesy of Genentech. Free. 3 p.m. Todd Cancer Pavilion, Treatment planning room, 3rd floor. RSVP by calling (562) 933-7815.

2810 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach

Friday, September 15

Medicine, Munchies and Movies

Join the MemorialCare Senior Plus Program at Long Beach Memorial’s free “Medicine, Munchies and Movies” health education lecture. Katy Hyman, program coordinator, Palliative Care, will host a 45-minute lecture on aging with positivity and a 15-minute Q&A session, followed by a screening of “Hidden Figures.” Free lunch provided. Noon. Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital. Call (562) 933-1650 to register. For more Senior Plus events, visit MemorialCare.org/SeniorPlusEvents.

2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

Beating Sugar Blues

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Amanda Broomell, Certified Holistic Health Counselor, presenting methods to gain control over cravings without willpower or deprivation. Mounting evidence points to the relationship between sugar and cancer. Learn how to create balance by putting sweet cravings to rest, creating an optimal environment for the body to thrive. 1 – 2:30 p.m. A healthy lunch will be provided by The Spot Restaurant in Hermosa Beach from 12:30 – 1 p.m. Advance registration required. (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach

Saturday, September 16

Frankly Speaking About Lung Cancer

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Ronald Natale, MD, Medical Director of the Clinical Lung Cancer Research Program, Cedar-Sinai Medical Center. This workshop will cover the latest treatments for lung cancer, side effects, and tools to overcome the social and emotional challenges of the diagnosis, and manage the disease more successfully. Advance registration required. 10 a.m. – noon Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach

Tuesday, September 19

Diabetes and you

Do you have prediabetes? Learn to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. Join Long Beach Memorial for a prediabetes education class led by certified diabetes instructors and physical therapists who will discuss sustaining good eating habits, exercise and the relationship between obesity and insulin resistance. Friends and family are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP or for more information, call (562) 933-5043. 5:30 – 8 p.m. Conference Room A2, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach

Hanna Somatic Movement Therapy

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) will host Farzaneh Jafari, PhD, yoga therapist, and Hanna Somatic educator. In this active participation workshop, Jafari will teach restorative exercises using Somatic Movement Therapy to increase flexibility, reduce pain levels, and address ineffective body movement patterns. 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach

Wednesday, September 20

Health & Wellness Fair

The Normandale Recreation Center invites adults age 55 years and older to attend a free Health & Wellness Fair for the Los Angeles community. The event is sponsored by Humana, a leading health and well-being company, which aims to help people achieve lifelong well-being and has had a presence in California since 1984. 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Normandale Recreation Center. For questions and information call (213) 485-8744.

22400 S. Halldale Ave., Torrance

Prostate Cancer Workshop: Integrated Care

Redondo Beach (CSCRB) will host an integrated team of specialists from the Cedar-Sinai Urologic Oncology Program. A team of specialists from different medical and scientific disciplines will share ground-breaking research in the area of prostate cancer. Timothy Daskivich, MD, Edwin Posadas, MD and Mitchell Kamrava, MD will be providing information across the spectrum from active surveillance to the newest drugs for advanced prostate cancers. 5 – 6:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd, Redondo Beach. Advance registration is required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Parenting in a digital world

What apps are on your child’s phone? What social media are they using? What age should a child have a smart phone? Digital technology is an excellent tool to make an enhance social relationships, however, it can also expose users to risk. Join South Bay Families Connected for free parenting event. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Hermosa Valley School MP. Adults only.

1645 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach