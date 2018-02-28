Burgers moving in at The Mermaid, Mediterraneo sold, New BBQ in Redondo, and more restaurant news

A Dining Scene In Fast Forward… Keeping up with the dining scene in the South Bay a decade or two ago used to be easy. It didn’t seem that way then, with restaurants opening at the dizzying pace of one and even two a month, but it sure sounds like Mayberry now. Our richly evolving local scene now resembles one of those time lapse movies that I found fascinating as a child, in which you can watch a seed grow to a flower, scatter seeds, and then the cycle starts over again. Who knows how many of the ones in this list will take root and which will fall on stony ground? Nobody, and that’s why it’s so fascinating to watch…

The big action in February was in Hermosa, and the headline news was Slater’s 50/50 announcing that they’re moving into The Mermaid in April. The short timeline is a surprise because that establishment was looking pretty sad when it closed. A little paint and some smart decoration can do wonders, and it will be interesting to see what they do to repurpose the room. And if you’re wondering why Slater’s is called 50/50, it’s because their burgers are half beef, half bacon. Some of you had never heard of that idea before, and now you want one, don’t you…

Just across the plaza, Baked Bear is moving in to the tiny cubbyhole that was formerly Project Taco and then served smoothies for about a nanosecond. Their specialty is ice cream sandwiches made from high quality ingredients, following the same strategy as Manhattan Beach’s Cream’wich. The latter has a multi-year start in the neighborhood, so it will be interesting to see how the newcomer catches on. Watch for an opening around the end of the month…

A few storefronts down, after months of negotiations Mediterraneo has finally done a deal with Paul Hennessey. Hennessey will open a new Rebel Republic on the model of his successful Riviera Village operation. Mediterraneo had a good long run but has been low-energy for years, with an almost unchanging menu and lackluster crowds when everything around it was full. No timeline on the change was available as I wrote this, but Paul Hennessey is noted for taking his time to get things right…

Meanwhile down the avenue, Radici has transitioned to serving their full menu, which has an expanded range of pastas and grilled items. It will give more people an excuse to visit this dining room, which is the most elegant in town. There‘s a mystery downstairs, though. Banzai Beach announced an opening and apparently actually served a few meals before going dark. I was told that they’re waiting for their alcohol license to be approved,, but you would think they would post something on their social media, front window, or both to explain what is going on…

South Of The Border — The Hermosa Border… Redondo’s newest Mexican restaurant has finally opened after a puzzling interlude. Enrique’s Cantina opened to great fanfare on Super Bowl Sunday, then shut down and stayed dark for weeks. They’re now serving again, though their website has no menu and only mysteriously vague descriptions of who they are and what they plan to do… Another Mexican restaurant is on the way, so they’ll soon have more competition. Madero’s Cocina will take over from Hostaria Piave, reportedly at the end of this month, so if you want Venetian cicchetti with all that follows you still have a few weeks. Thanks for the years of good food, Angelo, it was fun…

Redondo had several Mexican restaurants already, and has just gone from having one barbecue specialists to three. Chicago For Ribs opened a few weeks ago, and Willingham’s Championship BBQ just started serving at the space formerly occupied by Simple Gourmet. The recipes here are by a Tennessee native who was indeed a barbecue champion, which makes this an intriguing opening. They have no website or online presence yet, so you’ll just have to stop in at 443 S. PCH, behind the liquor store, and sample for yourself…

After all that action in the other cities, Manhattan Beach seems almost sedate. The only announced opening is Kotosh in the former La Sosta space just north of the corner of Rosecrans and Highland. Their Peruvian-Japanese fusion dishes have garnered a devoted following at their original location in Lomita, and might be expected to be a hit here too. The deal was just struck and the space needs remodeling, so I’d be surprised if they open before midsummer. Another sushi spot also may be open by then, an established name with a new crew. I-Naba offered fantastic omakase dinners but was closed by the city because they were operating a restaurant in a space that was licensed only for take-out service. The owners are now remodeling the building and applying for permits and hope to reopen under the same name. They will do so without chef Hiro, who has decamped and plans to open his own establishment somewhere in the area…

And An Outpost To The East… If you drive by the corner of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Hawthorne you may have wondered about the activity going on at what has been a vacant lot for about a decade. It’s going to be Lawndale’s first brewpub, a Rock & Brews from the Zislis group. Lawndale has had a shortage of contemporary eateries, and this might prompt other restaurateurs to eye the rapidly upscaling neighborhood….

Events… Only one coming up that is noteworthy, but it’s a biggie. Sang Yoon, the French-trained chef who made a dive bar a dining destination, will be guesting at a dinner at Strand House on March 5. Five courses with wine from Patime Cellars will run $150, and winery co-founder and former LA Kings player and television color commentator Jim Fox will co-host. The event will be filmed for broadcast TV, and as of this writing a few seats were still available. Call (310) 545-7470 for reservations…

And finally, it’s a bit early for St. Patrick ’s Day, but Manhattan Bread & Bagel has already started celebrating in an appropriate manner. They’re offering loaves of Irish soda bread, the dense, delicious bread that’s one of the specialties of that green island. Make a real Irish meal of boxty and sausages with soda bread on the side and celebrate in the style of the Irish themselves rather than their American counterparts…

Any new openings, any events, any other great seasonal breads? I’m at Richard@richardfoss.com… ER