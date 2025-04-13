Subscribe Now

Browning Lives. God Bless Greg

Photo by Matt Parker

by Kevin Cody

Surfers checking the waves at 16th Saturday morning instantly knew the meaning of the fluorescent red graffiti on the mouth of the storm drain whose runoff creates the sandbar that makes 16th Street worth checking every morning.

The graffiti read “Greg Lives. God Bless Greg.” It meant Greg Browning was dead.

Browning grew up surfing at 16th Street. Everyone in the South Bay surf community knew him, or of him, if not from surfing with him in Hermosa, from seeing photos of him surfing in Hermosa when he was a pro, and videos of him surfing in Hermosa when he became a film maker.

After being diagnosed with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) in 2023, Browning embarked on a race to live as fully as the disease would allow. He had breakfast with friends every week at Eat At Joes. He thanked 15 pages of friends during his induction speech into the Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame last April. He finished what he knew would be his last and hoped would be his best film, “A Marble in the Jar,” about his close friend and World Surf League pro Tatiana Weston Webb. 

He died on Friday, knowing he had done all he could do in this life.

Browning Lives. God Bless Greg.

Hermosa Beach Surfer Walk of Fame 2024 inductees David Nuuhiwa, Greg Browning and Mike Balzer. Photo by Malia Balzer

Greg Browning gives thanks, audience thanks him back during 2024 Hermosa Beach Surfer Walk of Fame Ceremony

 

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related

Wanderer of the New West: Costa alum Mark Sundeen returns with his book, Delusions + Grandeur
Wanderer of the New West: Costa alum Mark Sundeen returns with his book, Delusions + Grandeur
Posted on
Hermosa Beach neighbors protest 50-foot tall ‘Builder’s Remedy’ apartments 
Hermosa Beach neighbors protest 50-foot tall ‘Builder’s Remedy’ apartments 
Posted on
All Ball Sports: Coach Reggie has Sea Hawks flying high again
All Ball Sports: Coach Reggie has Sea Hawks flying high again
Posted on
Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade draws big crowds, rave reviews
Hermosa Beach Saint Patrick’s Day Parade draws big crowds, rave reviews
Posted on
Big Waves, Big Screen, Bo Bridges goes bigtime at Cosm
Big Waves, Big Screen, Bo Bridges goes bigtime at Cosm
Posted on
All Ball Sports: Neal Perlmutter staying put at Mira Costa
All Ball Sports: Neal Perlmutter staying put at Mira Costa
Posted on

Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magazine is your trusted source for hyperlocal news, events, and stories from the South Bay and Palos Verdes Peninsula. Proudly serving our community since 1970.

Newsletter

Stay informed—get the top local stories delivered straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.

Our Socials

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Youtube

Resources

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices

© Copyright 2025, Easy Reader News & Peninsula Magizine. All rights reserved.

Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Legal Notices