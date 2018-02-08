Brad and Steve visit a South Bay Icon, Pancho’s in Manhattan Beach

You’ve had one (or maybe two) of their margaritas right?? Pancho’s owner E. Abbott Lawrence and his family took ownership in May 1976 and have been a South Bay “must try” ever since. With its expansive, authentic Mexican menu and delicious hand-made margaritas, Pancho’s quickly became a South Bay landmark. Steve Napolitano interviews owner Abbott Lawrence to talk about the history, menu and of course those famous margaritas! Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant is located in Manhattan Beach. This video was produced by Civic Couch