Advertisement
 Added on February 26, 2018  Brad Jacobson   , , ,

Brad and Steve Visit Primo Italia in Torrance

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

They’ve  broken into Torrance with this Two Minute Review featuring Primo Italia, authentic Italian food, great drinks and live music. Host Steve Napolitano chats with Primo’s managing partner Lou Giovannetti and executive chef Michelangelo Allaga about their Italian restaurant.

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Brad Jacobson

Send feedback to video[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login