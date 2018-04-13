Bottle Inn Hermosa: Best of the Beach 2018 Italian

A change in ownership last year hasn’t done a thing to dim locals’ enthusiasm for the original Bottle Inn Hermosa. On the contrary, there are rave reviews for the updated look at the same time as there is relief that the award-winning cuisine didn’t change much. There are a few new items, but the bedrock of the menu is still the sophisticated versions of pastas, risottos, and other classic dishes. Both decor and food were modernized just enough not to alienate old fans while attracting a new audience

The Bottle Inn Hermosa

26 22nd St., Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9595

thebottleinnhermosa.com

Runner-up: North Italia

840 S. Sepulveda Blvd., #110, El Segundo

(310) 469-7695

northitaliarestaurant.com