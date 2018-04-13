Bottle Inn: Best of the Beach 2018 Place for first date

We have to admit some confusion on this end, because our readers didn’t specify which Bottle Inn they were referring to, and the environments at either might each be perfect for different first dates. Does the person you’re meeting enjoy lively, bright, casual spaces where lots of conversations are going on? Redondo would probably be the right place to meet them in that case. If they’re the quieter, more reflective type and you want the focus to be on each other, head for Hermosa. After either dinner, you can take a walk by the nearby beach, watch the moonlight on the waves, and start planning the next evening together.

The Bottle Inn Hermosa

26 22nd St., Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9595

thebottleinnhermosa.com

Runner-up: Kincaid’s Redondo Beach

500 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach

(310) 318-6080

kincaids.com