Bob Mamet and friends at St. Rocke

A FUN MIXTURE OF STYLES AND TUNES

Jazz pianist Bob Mamet revisits Saint Rocke on Wednesday evening

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Once upon a time pianist Bob Mamet and drummer PJ Pauly played an annual holiday show at the Pitcher House in Hermosa Beach. This went on for many years, but times changed, Mamet moved to Chicago to pursue a successful career in jazz, and the Pitcher House is now the site of Saint Rocke.

However, that tradition started by Bob and PJ when they were fresh-faced kids hasn’t really died. The two have played Saint Rocke on a couple of previous occasions, most recently a Mother’s Day show, and now they’ve got one slated for Wednesday night. This is their first holiday show together at Saint Rocke, and they’re endeavoring to make this a traditional event as well.

Saint Rocke is describing it as a “High-energy mixture of jazz and rock styles, with new arrangements of holiday classics, and some very special guests.”

And who might these special guests be?

Sinclair Lott, who drummed for Frank Zappa among other luminaries, as well as Pauly and his new bandmates from the group No One Leaves. The latter group is fresh off its sold out concert a few weeks back at the Redondo Beach VFW Hall.

For his part, Mamet lands gigs all over the country and in Europe. He’s taken a liking to Paris, and it seems the affection is mutual. Last I heard, the “Bob Mamet Trio Live in Paris” CD was percolating and coming along. But let’s not forget his many chart-topping records, with others sure to come in the years ahead. This jazzman’s career still has plenty of mileage left on it.

Bob Mamet and Friends Holiday Jazz-Rock Supershow takes place Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 8 to 10 p.m. at Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach. Admission, $10. Call (310) 372-0035 or go to saintrocke.com. ER