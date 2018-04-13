Bo Bridges Gallery: Best of the Beach 2018 Art Gallery

Bo Bridges introduced a new aesthetic to beach photography when he opened a gallery in downtown Hermosa Beach in 2008. Beach photography had long been characterized by warmly lit, nostalgia-inducing, and neatly framed images of piers, volleyball players, and surfers.

Bridges applied his background in shooting extreme sports to finding angles that caused his volleyball players and piers to bleed off the page, often with dark ominous lighting. Even when he does pretty there is a dreamlike quality that borders on the dangerous. Since moving his gallery to downtown Manhattan Beach in 2013, Bridges has continued expanding the boundaries of beach photography in the same way new chefs have expanded the boundaries of local dining.

Bo Bridges Gallery

1108 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 937-3764

bobridgesgallery.com

Runner-up: Riley Arts Gallery

1007 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 372-3681

rileyartsgallery.com