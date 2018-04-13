Blue Water Grill: Best of the Beach 2018 Romantic dinner

Looking at the winners in this category over the years tells us a lot about what our readers find romantic. Evidently, some enjoy dimly lit places with old school décor, while others place a premium on views of waves and water. This year the view crowd won it, and the Bluewater Grill’s vistas of sailboats and sky are paramount. Those can be enjoyed from the window tables or outside, where you might scooch closer to each other to counter a chill real or imagined. The interior’s New England architecture manages to feel cozy even though it’s a large room, so wherever you end up you will find an environment conducive to romance.

Bluewater Grill Seafood Restaurant

665 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com

Runner-up: The Bottle Inn Hermosa

26 22nd St., Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9595

thebottleinnhermosa.com