Big walled out surf hits the South Bay beaches (video)

Anyone who knows the South Bay understands that early winter big swells have no shape. The sand just hasn’t moved since last winter so the waves come in, hit flat sand and wall up. This November 28th swell was no exception. Our local talent was still out there charging into the head high plus surf. Surfers include: Alex Gray, Conor and Kyle Beatty, Angelo Luhrsen, Andy Prunauer, Chris Wells and others.