Big swell rewards South Bay Boardriders Club’s patience
Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday in El Porto.
The selection of Neptune Properties as sponsor also proved fortuitous after veteran surfer Joey Lombard emerged from the water with his right shoulder hanging down around his waist. Just as it looked like Lombardo had safely made the drop on a set wave, he got catapulted off the nose of his board and pile hammered to the bottom.
“I think I hyperextended my shoulder,” Lombardo said after paddling one-armed to shore.
Actually, he hyperextended his right shoulder right out of its socket.
Fortunately, Neptune Properties partner Derek Levy is a chiropractor.
“This may hurt a bit, Joey,” Levy cautioned him. After directing two surfers to pin Lombardo to a beach chair, Levy turned the dangling arm like a crank until it popped into place.
“How does it feel now?” Levy asked.
“Much better,” Lombardo answered.
Mira Costa surf team’s Cody Purcell and Olivia Lusby exploited their home break advantage by capturing the men’s and women’s open titles. Lusby also won the Junior Women’s title (18 and under).
The next South Bay Boardriders contest will be Saturday, November 9 in El Porto. For more details visit SouthBayBoardriders.com
South BayBoardRiders/Neptune Properties 2017-2018 Surf Series Contest
