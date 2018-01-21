Added on January 21, 2018 Kevin Cody Manhattan Beach , newsletter
Big outside waves feed shorebreak at South Bay Boardriders/RiderShack Surf Contest in Manhattan Beach
The South Bay Boardrider/RiderShack surf contest on Sunday in El Porto enjoyed near perfect conditions with doublehead outside sets that fed the inside reforms that ran the length of the contest zones. The outside sets were generally closing out, but inside the waves provided plenty of workable faces. Photos by Kevin Cody
by Kevin Cody
