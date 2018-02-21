Betty Raley Wing passed away on February 4, 2018. She was Ninety Four.

7/21/1923 – 2/4/2018

Born in Colorado, Betty was a long time resident of the South Bay and deeply involved with the Palos Verdes Art Center. She was a founding member of The Circle, a key support group of the Center and served as its president twice. She also served on the Art Center board of directors.

Betty was married to George Wing, a prominent business man, and inventor. Together they traveled the world and supported many worthwhile causes.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, one brother, and two sisters. From her first two marriages, she is survived by sons Edward and Stephen and three grandchildren. From her marriage with George, she is survived by his children from a previous marriage, George IV, Suzanne, Zola and Judi, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Betty was an elegant, gracious lady, always impeccably dressed. She dazzled a wide range of people with her sparkling conversation and sharp wit.

She was loyal to friends and family and a fierce defender of deeply held principles. Donations may be made to fund established in her name at the Palos Verdes Art Center.