Best of the Beach 2025 Dining & Entertainment

American BBQ

Willingham

443 S Pacific Coast Hwy #A

Redondo Beach 

(424) 390-4300

willinghambbq.com

 

Asian Fusion

RYLA 

1220 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 247-9881

eatryla.com

 

Bar Food

Shellback Tavern

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

shellback-tavern.business.site

 

Brunch

Martha’s Hermosa Beach

25 22nd Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-7786

marthashermosabeach.com

 

Breakfast

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach 

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach 

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Drive #151

Rolling Hills 

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

 

Brewpub

Hermosa Brewing Company

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hbcfoodonline.square.site

 

Chinese

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

1410 S. Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8650

lotusasianrestaurant.com

 

Eclectic

G’s iI Capo Dei Bar

225 Richmond Street

El Segundo

(310) 648-8033

gsilcapodeibar.com

 

Family Dinner

Islands

3200 N. Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-4456

1609 Hawthorne Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 363-8968

islandsrestaurants.com

 

French

Creme De La Crepe

424 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 937-2822

1708 ½ S. Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 540-8811

550 Deep Valley Drive #145

Rolling Hills Estates

(310) 541-0001

cremedelacrepe.com

 

Ramen

Rakkan Ramen

629 S. Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 543-0586

rakkanramen.com/locations/redondo-beach

 

Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken

17400 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance

(424) 408-4605

daveshotchicken.com

 

Hotel Restaurant

sea level@shade

655 N. Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8950

rb.shadehotel.com/dine

 

Indian

Copper Pot Indian Grill

1511 S. Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 504-0777

copperpotla.com

 

Italian over $30

Primo Italia

24590 Hawthorne Blvd

Torrance

(310) 378-4288

eatprimo.com

 

Italian under $30

Mickey’s Italian Delicatessen & Liquor Store

101 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-2330

mickeysdeli.com

 

Japanese – sushi

Japonica

1304 ½ S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 404-6509

1314 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 799-1688

229 Main Street

El Segundo

(424) 392-7621

japonicadining.com

 

Japanese – other

Kagura

403 Main Street

El Segundo

(310) 333-0689

kagurausa.com

 

Kids Restaurant

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach 

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach 

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Drive #151

Rolling Hills 

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

 

Late night eatery (after 10 p.m.)

Shellback Tavern

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

shellback-tavern.business.site

 

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

Chicken Maison

1000 Torrance Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 316-9797

2709 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 725-0035

3901 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste D

Torrance

(310) 465-1050

chickenmaison.com

 

Mexican over $15

Vida Moderna Mexican + Tequila

1723 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 430-7787

eatdrinkvida.com

 

Mexican under $15

El Tarasco

337 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 406-8399

eltarascohb.dine.online

 

New Restaurant 2024

Salt & Pearl

1719 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 372-0122

saltandpearlrb.com

 

Pizza

Mickey’s Italian Delicatessen & Liquor Store

101 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-2330

mickeysdeli.com

 

Rotisserie Chicken

El Pollo Inka

1100 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 2

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-1433

elpolloinkahermosa.com

 

Seafood (other than sushi)

Blue Water Grill

665 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com

 

Steak over $30

Arthur J

903 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 878-9620

thearthurj.com

 

Steak under $30

The Bull Pen

314 Avenue I

Redondo Beach

(310) 375-7797

thebullpenredondo.com

 

Tapas/Small Plates

Gabi James

1810 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 540-4884

gabijamesla.com

 

Thai/Southeast Asian

Phuket Thai Restaurant

901 N Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 374-9598

phuketthairedondobeach.toast.site

 

Craft Beer Brewery

Hermosa Brewing Company

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hermosabrewingco.com

 

Craft Beer Restaurant Bar

HopSaint Brewing Company

5160 W. 190th Street

Torrance

(310) 214-4677

Hopsaint.com

 

Happy Hour

Blue Water Grill

665 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 318-3474

bluewatergrill.com

 

Creative Cocktails

Palmilla Cocina Y Tequila

39 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-4440

palmillarestaurant.com

 

Liquor Store

Manhattan Fine Wines

1157 Artesia Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 374-3454

manhattanfinewines.com

 

Margarita (Restaurant/Bar)

Vida Modern Mexican + Tequila 

1723 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 430-7787

eatdrinkvida.com

 

Neighborhood Bar

Ercoles 1101

1101 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

(310) 372-1997

ercoles1101.com

 

Wine List (Restaurant)

Pacific Standard Prime

1810 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 247-7521

pspsteak.com

 

Dance Club

The Lighthouse Cafe

30 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9833

thelighthousecafe.net

 

Live Music Club

The Lighthouse Cafe

30 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-9833

thelighthousecafe.net

 

Outdoor Music Event

BeachLife Festival

250 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach

(310) 426-4270

beachlifefestival.com

 

Local Original Music Band

Andy Hill and Renee Safier

Hard Rain

(310) 346-9383

andyandrenee.com

 

Local Underage Band

Saxon Weiss

saxonweiss.com

 

Bartender (Restaurant/Bar)

Matthew Thorton 

Zinc@Shade

1221 N Valley Drive

Manhattan Beach

(310) 698-5559

mb.shadehotel.com

 

Caterer

Lisa’s Bon Appetite

3535 Lomita Blvd #c

Torrance

(310) 784-1070

lisasbonappetit.com

 

Chef

Aaron DuBois

Hermosa Brewing Company

1342 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(424) 398-0014

hbcfoodonline.square.site

 

DJ (Name and Club)

DJ Black Sheep 

Diego Rodriguez

instagram.com/djblacksheep_

American Junkie

68 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-4412

americanjunkiehb.com

 

Restaurant Server

Chris Tuck

Shellback Tavern

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 376-7857

shellback-tavern.business.site

 

Sommelier

Peggy Dean

The Pacific Standard

1810 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(424) 247-7521

pspsteak.com

 

Bagel Shop

Manhattan Bread & Bagel

1812 N Sepulveda Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7553

manhattanbread.com

 

Bakery – Bread

Tommy and Atticus

1700 Aviation Blvd

Redondo Beach

(310) 374-2110

tommyandatticus.com

 

Bakery – Desert

Beckers Bakery

1025 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach

beckersbakeryanddeli.com

 

Coffee House 

Java Man

157 Pier Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-7209

javamancoffeehouse.com

 

Fish and Chips

Captain Kidds Fish Market

209 N Harbor Drive

Redondo Beach 

(310) 372-7703

captainkidds.com

 

Diner 

Ocean Diner

959 Aviation Blvd

Hermosa Beach

(310) 372-3739

oceandiner.com

 

Hamburger Restaurant

Proudly Serving

110 2nd Street

Hermosa Beach

(310) 374-2296

1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(310) 921-8338

proudlyservingla.com

 

Ice Cream Parlor

Handel’s Ice Cream

1882 S Pacific Coast Hwy

Redondo Beach

(427) 247-8861

handelsicecream.com/store/redondo-beach

 

Neighborhood Deli

Mickey’s Italian Delicatessen & Liquor Store

101 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-2330

mickeysdeli.com

 

Outdoor Dining 

Good Stuff

1286 The Strand

Hermosa Beach 

(310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy #102

Redondo Beach 

(310) 316-0262

550 Deep Valley Drive #151

Rolling Hills 

(310) 544-8000

eatgoodstuff.com

 

Romantic Dinner 

Salt & Pearl

1719 S Catalina Avenue

Redondo Beach

(310) 372-0122

saltandpearlrb.com

 

Sandwich Shop

Mickey’s Italian Delicatessen & Liquor Store

101 Hermosa Avenue

Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-2330

mickeysdeli.com

 

View 

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-7470

thestrandhousemb.com

 

Vegetarian/Vegan

The Green Temple

1700 S Catalina Avenue #103

Redondo Beach

(310) 944-4525

greentemple.net

