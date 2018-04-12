Advertisement
 Added on April 12, 2018  Teri Marin  

Andy & Renee: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Local Original Music Band

Renee Safier, Karl Grossman and Andy Hill of Hard Rain.

Andy Hill, Renee Safier, and their band Hard Rain have earned a special place in the hearts of folk and rock fans, playing everywhere from large concert venues to down-home bars. Their 27-year-old “Dylanfest,” has grown from a backyard show to the Torrance Cultural Center stage. Their 15 CD and three DVD releases have won awards including Americana Group of the Year from the LA Music Awards, Best Duo/Group from the International Acoustic Music Awards, Best Vocalist finalist from Singer Universe, and honorable mentions in the Billboard World Music Awards. Their PBS concert special, “Black Box Opens-Andy & Renee,” won a Regional Emmy.

Andy & Renee-Hard Rain

(310) 346-9383

andyandrenee.com

 

Runner-up: Feed the Kitty

feedthekitty.com

 

by Teri Marin

