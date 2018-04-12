Andy & Renee: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Local Original Music Band

Andy Hill, Renee Safier, and their band Hard Rain have earned a special place in the hearts of folk and rock fans, playing everywhere from large concert venues to down-home bars. Their 27-year-old “Dylanfest,” has grown from a backyard show to the Torrance Cultural Center stage. Their 15 CD and three DVD releases have won awards including Americana Group of the Year from the LA Music Awards, Best Duo/Group from the International Acoustic Music Awards, Best Vocalist finalist from Singer Universe, and honorable mentions in the Billboard World Music Awards. Their PBS concert special, “Black Box Opens-Andy & Renee,” won a Regional Emmy.

Andy & Renee-Hard Rain

(310) 346-9383

andyandrenee.com

Runner-up: Feed the Kitty

feedthekitty.com