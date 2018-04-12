Advertisement
 Teri Marin  

In-N-Out Burger: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Fast-Food Hamburger

Beaches, palm trees, freeways, In-N-Out Burger. Few things are as emblematic of Southern California culture as its homegrown, family-owned burger chain – save for, perhaps, the drive-thru lines wrapping around the building, reminiscent of drive-time traffic.

The company’s simple menu (which only recently added hot cocoa) and relatively low prices have helped ensure that the In-N-Out empire will continue its slow march across the Western United States,

In-N-Out Burger

3801 Inglewood Ave., Redondo Beach

(800) 786-1000

20150 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

(800) 786-1000

locations.in-n-out.com

 

Runner-up: Fatburger

1698 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(310) 316-9205

 

by Teri Marin

