In-N-Out Burger: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Fast-Food Hamburger
Beaches, palm trees, freeways, In-N-Out Burger. Few things are as emblematic of Southern California culture as its homegrown, family-owned burger chain – save for, perhaps, the drive-thru lines wrapping around the building, reminiscent of drive-time traffic.
The company’s simple menu (which only recently added hot cocoa) and relatively low prices have helped ensure that the In-N-Out empire will continue its slow march across the Western United States,
In-N-Out Burger
3801 Inglewood Ave., Redondo Beach
(800) 786-1000
20150 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
(800) 786-1000
locations.in-n-out.com
Runner-up: Fatburger
1698 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach
(310) 316-9205
You must be logged in to post a comment Login