Friends of the Vine: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Wine Bar

It’s just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday – shortly after Friends of the Vine opens – and already one of the wine bar’s regulars, Stella, is in her usual seat at the corner of the bar.

“[She’s] the reason we’ve been open this long,” owner Fred Eguchi joked.

Friends of the Vine owners Tracy and Fred Eguchi opened the Riviera Village boutique wine shop in October 2001 – “probably the worst time we could have opened,” Fred said – but the last 16 years have led to a dedicated clientele that treats the shop like a second home.

“I don’t think it’s just for the wine; it’s for Fred and the people… this is the closest thing to family and home,” Stella said. “It’s that feeling of after work, you come home, sit down and have a drink, but you get to do that with all of your friends.”

Friends of The Vine

Riviera Village Music

221 Avenida Del Norte, Redondo Beach

(310) 792-5940

friendsofhevine.net

Runner-up: Barsha Wines And Spirits

917 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

(310) 318-9080

barshawines.com