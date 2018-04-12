Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Ice Cream Parlor

Bridget Gray isn’t personally crazy about ice cream, but she’s happy to give her kids the occasional sundae.

“If you’re going to have a treat, you might as well go all out,” Gray said. “I don’t eat much sugar, but I guess it says a lot if I’m not a sugar fan that I take my kids here.”

Handel’s owner Paul Danylik appreciates that testament to the quality of his shop’s ice cream.

“Overall, it comes down to the product…we have very good ice cream, and we take every step possible to make sure we have very good ice cream,” Danylik said.

That quality (and the year-round sunshine in Redondo Beach) have combined to make his Handel’s the top performing store in the country.

I can assure you we have the best quality available,” Danylik said. “It could be 60 degrees out — we’ll have people dressed like it’s 20 below, but they’ll still be out here.”

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

1882 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

(424) 247-8861

Runner-up: Manhattan Beach Creamery

1120 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 372-1155

mbcreamry.com