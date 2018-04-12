Riviera Mexican Grill: Best of the Beach 2018 Best Margarita
Believe it or not, the key to a perfect margarita isn’t how special the tequila is.
“The secret is in the mix,” said bartender Ritchi Petroshanoff.
It’s a simple mix, common to most margarita mixes: sugar, lemon and lime juices, and water mixed just right. Just about any tequila would make a good margarita with that mix, Petroshanoff said.
“They make a great margarita, and I’m picky,” said Keirstin Selvage, a boutique owner and stylist in Riviera Village who was splitting a mid-afternoon drink with a friend. “They don’t make it too sweet, and they keep it going.”
And going, and going – Riviera is likely to go through about 25 bottles of tequila a week, thanks to the fandom their margaritas have gathered.
“It’s just perfect,” Selvage said.
Riviera Mexican Grill
1615 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach
(310) 540-2501
rivmex.com
Runner-up: Pancho’s Restaurant
3615 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach
(310) 545-6670
panchosrestaurant.com
