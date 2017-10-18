What are the Best Halloween Events in the South Bay Area and How Can You Prepare for Them?

- Home
- News
McCool regrets online messages, but won’t exit Hermosa Beach Council race
by Ryan McDonald City Council candidate Matt McCool said this week he regrets sending…
Photog Randy Ruby documented SB surf life
Mayor of the Esplanade by David Mendez Beloved Redondo Beach photographer Randy Ruby, known…
Five new upscale restaurants hope to follow recent beach successes
by Tony Cordi Baran’s 2239, Tower 12, Rabano’s, and a re-energized “modern old…
- Sports
- Advertise with Us
- Best of the Beach Survey
- Business Directory
- Contact Us
- Digital Downloads
- Digital Magazine Flipbooks
- Drop Zone
- Easy Reader News in your Inbox
- Easy Reader Pick-up Locations
- Events Calendar
- Facebook Comments FAQ
- Frank Hallstein, Sr. was long Hermosa Beach locksmith
- Hermosa Beach Real Estate
- Hermosa Kiwanis taste of the Beach
- Manhattan Beach Real Estate
- Obituary Announcement Form
- Order Cancelled
- Peninsula People
- Photo Archive
- Photo Contest
- Privacy Policy
- Proofed Images
- Real Estate Listings & Homes For Sale
- Redondo Beach Real Estate
- Search Results
- Shopping Cart
- Site Map
- Subscribe to Easy Reader News
- Terms of Service
- Thanks
- Wedding Announcement Form
- Calendar
- RSS Feed
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, beach tennis, running, volleyball and more
Volleyball: VIBE Volleyball Lab will be holding a Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament and Raffle…
Mira Costa sweeps first Bay cross country meet on home course
By Randy Angel Mira Costa’s cross country program made the most of its new…
Palos Verdes kicks Redondo’s football team off the hill
By Randy Angel Playing daytime games at Palos Verdes High School has been a…
- Surfing
Small surf, but plenty of it at Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta
The 13th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta attracted over 150 competitors and their families and friends for a day long contest the matched weighted, 5-surfer teams.…
Dancing on Water at the Hotdoggers Longboard Contest in Hermosa Beach (Video)
The Subaru Pacific Hotdoggers Longboard Surf Contest took place October 7th at the south…
Jimmy Miller Foundation hosts 13th Annual Surf Festival in Manhattan Beach
Over 100 surfers, from groms to pros, participated in the 17th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta on Sunday at 40th Street in Manhattan Beach. …
- Dining
The Standing Room restaurant in Hermosa Beach (Video)
Live local music, great food and drinks… the Standing Room in Hermosa Beach is…
Chef Melba’s Bistro in Hermosa Beach (Video)
Chef Melba’s Bistro in Hermosa Beach Best underground seafood bistro in the South Bay?…
Chasing the perfect cup
If Jeff Melodia’s caddy had preferred tea, he would be in a different business…
- Entertainment
- No categories
- RSS Feed
South Bay Arts Calendar for Oct. 19 to 21
Pianist Jeeyoon Kim performs at 3 p.m. Saturday at the First Lutheran Church…
Opera star Patricia Racette sings locally
La Scala to Lawndale Acclaimed soprano Patricia Racette and Long Beach Opera make their…
South Bay arts calendar for Oct. 12 to 17
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 Pushed and pulled by art “Centrifugal Force: New Work,” by Tom…
- Opinion
- No categories
- RSS Feed
Letters to the editor 10-12-17
Business and beaches: Manhattan Beach developer Matt Morris
This year the Manhattan Beach Community Development Department will issue about 170 new housing permits and an additional 980 remodel permits. They handle about 80 visits to their counter daily.…
Letters to the Editor 10-5-17
- Photos
- Video
- Events
- Milestones
- 2017 Writing & Photo Contest
You must be logged in to post a comment Login