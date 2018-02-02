Added on February 2, 2018 Kevin Cody Hermosa Beach , Manhattan Beach , newsletter , Redondo Beach
Best of the Beach 2018: Vote now for your favorite retailers and services
Show your support and appreciation for local retailers and services by voting them Best of the Beach. Easy Reader’s Best of the Beach magazine will publish March 8, 2018
Please click the link to access the ballot
Best of the Beach 2018 Ballot
Comments:
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login