Beach wheels – Concours D’Elegance takes to the airfield

After years on golf courses in Palos Verdes, this year’s Palos Verdes Concours D’Elegance moved off the peninsula to Louis Zamperini Airfield in Torrance. “For 2017, we have re-imagined the show and have taken it to an entirely new level by moving the Concours to Louis Zamperini Airfield and adding vintage airplanes,” chairperson Ray Johnson said. This year’s theme was “Elegance and Speed” and the featured marques were Packard and Porsche. Among the many notable entries was the world’s most expensive production car, the Italian built Pagani, exhibited by the founder’s son Christopher Pagani. Proceeds from the all volunteer show benefited the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor and The Western Museum of Flight.

For more information, visit PVConcours.org

Photos by Tony LaBruno

Debra and Tom Kazamek, of Manhattan Beach, with their 1958 Alfa Romeo 1900 Sport Prototype. The Torrance Tiger Squadron. Pagani interior. The $2 million Italian Pagani. Mark Guggenheim, of Palos Verdes, with his 1958 Porsche Speedster. Former Redondo Beach fire chief and city councilman Pat Aust with his 1936 Ford Deluxe Phaeton. Lianne Graham, of Palos Verdes, with her 1932 Chrysler Imperial CH Convertible Sedan. Superformance president Lance Stander. 1956 Porsche 356 A Speedster owned by Kent Neumann, of Manhattan Beach The historic D-Day Doll. The C-53 Skytrooper dropped paratroopers into combat during WWII.