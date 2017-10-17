Beach wheels – Concours D’Elegance takes to the airfield
After years on golf courses in Palos Verdes, this year’s Palos Verdes Concours D’Elegance moved off the peninsula to Louis Zamperini Airfield in Torrance. “For 2017, we have re-imagined the show and have taken it to an entirely new level by moving the Concours to Louis Zamperini Airfield and adding vintage airplanes,” chairperson Ray Johnson said. This year’s theme was “Elegance and Speed” and the featured marques were Packard and Porsche. Among the many notable entries was the world’s most expensive production car, the Italian built Pagani, exhibited by the founder’s son Christopher Pagani. Proceeds from the all volunteer show benefited the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor and The Western Museum of Flight.
For more information, visit PVConcours.org
Photos by Tony LaBruno
