Beach Volleyball

Beach volleyball has become one of the top sports and pastimes for those in southern California and with Smackfest Events, young volleyball professionals in California will have the amazing opportunity to enjoy tournaments and events that not only enhance their athletic abilities, but also offer many social opportunities. The founder of Smackfest, Bill Sigler, started playing beach volleyball in the 1990s and it became his passion. The very first Smackfest tournament was held at Manhattan Beach and had 40 entrants. Smackfest then moved to Hermosa in 1999 with 150 participants and by 2009, more than 1000 people were entering the event. Now, Smackfest is one of the largest and best beach volleyball tournaments in all of America, attracting professional players from all over the country.</p>

SmackFest Tournament

In 2015, Smackfest partnered with Volleyball Ventures and now hosts 10 Hermosa Pier events each year. The past year, the Smackfest events gathers over 1000 people who were looking to learn the game or compete for top rankings. Smackfest Volleyball tournaments are the most popular in the US and there are tournaments and classes for beginners and professional players as well as leagues for coed play. Known as the best beach volleyball event in Southern California, Smackfest lands on the list of the best tournaments in America, drawing thousands who want to enjoy the sun, sand and amazing lifestyle of California. These tournaments have attracted coed players from all over the world and even though there is a lighthearted and jovial atmosphere, the competition can become fierce in the top division, where many professionals will make an appearance.

Other Top Rated US Volleyball Tournament

While Smackfest is definitely the volleyball event that beats all, there are many other well known tournaments that cater to beach volleyball players. The US has some amazing events that will provide players with experience and the chance to rank among the best of the best. With some super tournaments and endless volleyball action, players within the United States will have many events that can be enjoyed. A number of players will enter these other tournaments to prepare for those that are part of the Smackfest Tournament schedule. Not only do these great tournaments provide opportunities for players, but they are also great options for those that enjoy sports betting. With so many events and so much action, those who enjoy betting on sporting events like beach volleyball will have a number of ways to generate real money payouts.

AVP New York City Open Qualifier

While there are multiple AVP tour stops, the AVP New York City Open Qualifier is one that will attract many. This tournament offers a magical experience and is hosted on Manhattan’s West Side, where the courts are situated near One World Trade Center. The event offers a mix of qualifier regulars and is a top choice for East Coast players. It is one of the few East Coast events hoisted, so it provides a great opportunity to play near home while qualifying for other events. This tournament is held in June every year.

Hawaii Dinosaur Volleyball

Taking place in March, the Hawaii Dinosaur Volleyball tournament is designed for mature beach volleyball players. All teas will receive free points if their age is higher than that of their opponents and for women’s pairs teams, the age total must be 70 or more and for men’s, it is 80 or more. This Hawaiian tournaments offers a traditional theme and is played on a large court where there is side-out scoring used. The Hawaii Dinosaur tournament has been enjoyed since 1995 and it is now known to be one of the most competitive beach volleyball tourneys offered. The highlight of the events is the feast held after games are played, where players always gather and have fun after competing on the courts.

King of the Mountain

This is a popular beach volleyball tournament played in Colorado during July and it is a great way to celebrate Father’s Day with the Father/Son or Father /Daughter divisions. King of the Mountain also offers women’s and men’s masters, senior masters, open leagues, coed as well as divisions for younger players, such as 18U, 14U and 12U. The competitions will take place on sand or grass courts, depending on the division. Many professional players are drawn to this event each year and those entered can expect to come across world-known players like Lynne Galli and Lisa Fitzgerald, who won the women’s open event in 2015.

Tournaments Outside of the US

Beach volleyball may be popular within the US, but there are also some amazing tournaments that can be enjoyed in other locations. With events in Italy, Mexico and Canada, volleyball players will have a slew of tournaments to enjoy throughout the year. Some of the top rated events that attract professional and amateur players include:

Mexico International Volleyball Tournament

Mizuno Beach Volleyball Marathon in Italy

Vancouver Pro Beach Volleyball Open

With the increasing popularity of beach volleyball, there are many amazing events that are hosted throughout the US and in other countries that will provide the experience, thrills and rewards of playing this fun and challenging sport. These tournaments can be enjoyed by single players, doubles, coed teams, professionals and anyone that enjoys the action of beach volleyball. With so many great options, it is possible to travel the country as well as their locations while engaging in some of the best volleyball action in the world.