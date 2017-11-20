Beach Volleyball

- Home
Parras robotics tourney a brain sport
by David Mendez It’s early evening at Parras Middle School, and teacher Melanie Sullivan…
Sheriff McDonnell visits Manhattan Beach Rotarians, addresses sanctuary city opposition
by Mark McDermott Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell became a target for immigration…
Police Beat Hermosa Beach
String of bike thefts At least five bicycles were stolen from various South Hermosa…
Mira Costa gridders advance to CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals
By Randy Angel Ranked No. 9 in CIF-Southern Section Division 6, Mira Costa’s football…
Redondo tips off basketball season hosting two tournaments
By Randy Angel The prep boys and girls basketball seasons are ready to tip…
Redondo begins State Open Division playoffs with road win
by Randy Angel Following its loss to Marymount in the CIF-Southern Section semifinals, Redondo’s…
Hermosa Beach surfer rescued after breaking neck in large Manhattan Beach swell
Bill Klauer, 34, of Hermosa Beach, was rescued by fellow surfers after being slammed to the bottom by a large wave and breaking his neck Saturday morning at First Street in Manhattan Beach. Klauer was taken to Harbor UCLA Trauma Center, where on Monday, he was listed as being in stable condition.…
Big swell rewards South Bay Boardriders Club’s patience
Saturday’s overhead, WNW swell proved the South Boardriders’ wisdom in having postponed their inaugural 2017 surf contest from two weeks ago, when the surf was flat. Even the tide, which hardly changed, and wind, which barely stirred, cooperated for the contest, moved to this past Saturday, in El Porto.…
Small surf, but plenty of it at Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta
The 13th Annual Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta attracted over 150 competitors and their families and friends for a day long contest the matched weighted, 5-surfer teams.…
Wild, But Civilized [restaurant review]
Sometimes I’m delighted to be proved wrong. Usually that’s when I’m being pessimistic, as…
Mexican, the way it used to be [Restaurant Review]
Shake Shack debuts, Rive Gauche closes, Wine Dinner in a Magical Setting, and More Dining News
A cult favorite arrives… California burgerphiles celebrate In & Out’s offerings, Texans cherish their…
“The Crime of Monsieur Lange” – a crime to miss [MOVIE REVIEW]
by Neely Swanson In a new 4K restoration, Jean Renoir’s too seldom seen 1936…
Circus Vargas, in town with “Steam Cirque”
by Bondo Wyszpolski It’s been awhile since Circus Vargas has passed through the area,…
Surf City Theatre dips into the 1940s
And, after all is said and done… Surf City Theatre’s “It’s a Wonderful Life”…
Letters to the Editor 11-16-17
Letters to the Editor 11-9-17
Letters to the Editor 11-2-17
