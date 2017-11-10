Beach sports – Wee Man officiates RBPD Skater contest

About 100 skaters turned out for the inaugural King of the Harbor Skateboard Championships on Oct. 14, presented by the Redondo Beach Police Department. Local “Jackass” star and pro skater Jason “Wee Man” Acuña signed autographs, judged the contest and provide food from his Chronic Tacos. Kinecta Credit Union, ET Surf, Spyder Surf, Stance Socks, Sector Nine, Beach Sports and the Beach Cities Health District all helped sponsor the event. Cooper Burrows was named the Best Overall skater, and also won the Age 13-15 Division. Vianez Morales was crowned Top Girl skater. Logan Kirkshaw won the Age 8-12 Division, and Jack Witherspoon won the Age 16-18 Division.

Photos by Brad Jacobson

Redondo Beach Police Chief Keith Kauffman establishes his street cred with a kickturn on the quarter-pipe. Photo courtesy Ryan Harrison Jackass star and pro skater Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña was the guest of honor. Vianez Morales, of Gardena, was crowned Top Girl skater. Redondo Beach firefighters Alek Friedrichsen, Michael Manente, Cpt. Dustin Conard and Bradley Boster. Hermosa Parks and Rec commissioner Jani Lange. Redondo Beach Police Officer Ryan Harrison carves up the course. Photo courtesy Ryan Harrison Beach Cities Health District communications specialist Catherine Bustamante (center) with BCHD volunteers Isabel and Lisa Green. Jack Witherspoon, of Redondo Beach, won the 16 to 18 division.