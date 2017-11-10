Advertisement
 Added on November 10, 2017  Judy Rae  

Beach sports – Wee Man officiates RBPD Skater contest

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

About 100 skaters turned out for the inaugural King of the Harbor Skateboard Championships on Oct. 14, presented by the Redondo Beach Police Department. Local “Jackass” star and pro skater Jason “Wee Man” Acuña signed autographs, judged the contest and provide food from his Chronic Tacos. Kinecta Credit Union, ET Surf, Spyder Surf, Stance Socks, Sector Nine, Beach Sports and the Beach Cities Health District all helped sponsor the event. Cooper Burrows was named the Best Overall skater, and also won the Age 13-15 Division. Vianez Morales was crowned Top Girl skater. Logan Kirkshaw won the Age 8-12 Division, and Jack Witherspoon won the Age 16-18 Division.

Photos by Brad Jacobson

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login