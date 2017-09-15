Beach sports – Two Three-Timers in Catalina Classic

Los Angeles County Lifeguard Max First, 27, of Manhattan Beach, lived up to his family name with a third first place finish in the Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race on Sunday, August 27. First finished the 32 mile race, from Two Harbors on Catalina Island to the Manhattan Beach pier, in 5:55. His time was half an hour slower than his winning time last year and nearly an hour slower than his winning time of 5:07 in 2014.

“This was one of the toughest years I’ve ever seen,” First said at the finish. The 101 paddlers were working against a headwind and strong southerly current.

Katie Hazelrigg, 26, of El Segundo a recurrent (part time) Los Angeles County Lifeguard, won the women’s division in 7:20, racing a stock board. (Carlsbad lifeguard Marisa Kuiken, 30, finished in 7:15. But because she was the only woman racing an unlimited board, she did not medal. The rules require a minimum of five racers for a division to be recognized.)

For the third consecutive year Lachie Lansdown, 21, of Noosa, Australia, won the men’s stock division, in a time of.

Paddleboard builder Joe Back completed the race for a record 35 consecutive years.

For complete results visit catalinaclassicpaddleboardrace.org

Photos by Chris Aguilar (Fin Film Company)

Steve Schlens, of Santa Barbara, (on the white stock board) paces South Bay Donkeys Doug Weems, Matt Walls, John Ward, Jason Weber and Mike Jaxon. Lifeguard Max First, of Manhattan Beach on his way to his third unlimited Classic victory in four years. Australian Lachie Lansdown claiming his third consecutive stock Classic victory. Lifeguard Katie Hazelrigg, of El Segundo took first in the women’s stock division. Joe Bark completes his 35 consecutive Catalina Classic. Second place finisher DJ O’Brien and first place finisher Katie Hazelrigg with Race directors Francziska Steagall and Buddy Bohn. Donkeys enjoying a pre-raced dinner at Doug’s Harbor Reef (clockwise) Bobby Mckeegant, Dave, Ethan Ward, John Ward, Kurt Fry, Kevin Cody, Evan, Scott Rusher, Hugh Kretschmer, Cole Horton, Tom Horton, Eric Earhart (hidden), Mike, Brian and Ed McKeegan.